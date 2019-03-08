Sunshine and Showers

Firm’s solar roof reflects its ‘zero carbon’ ambitions

PUBLISHED: 10:29 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 13 March 2019

Paul Farrer, operations director at Haven Power, on the rooftop where solar panels have been installed Picture: GRAHAM BIRKS

Paul Farrer, operations director at Haven Power, on the rooftop where solar panels have been installed Picture: GRAHAM BIRKS

Haven Power/Graham Birks

A renewable energy provider for businesses is practising what it preaches after adopting a range of carbon-saving measures at its Ipswich headquarters.

Solar panels being installed on the rooftop at Haven Power in Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSSolar panels being installed on the rooftop at Haven Power in Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Haven Power, which employs 450 staff at Ransomes Europark, has installed nearly 500sq me of solar panels on the rooftop of its Ipswich offices, which can produce enough renewable power in a year to charge an electric vehicle 2300 times.

The firm said it wanted to ‘lead by example’ when it comes to sustainability, enabling a zero carbon, lower cost energy future for its business customers.

It has also replaced its lighting with more efficient LEDs, and in the coming months plans to install a battery to store excess power produced by the solar panels.

Since the firm installed the LED lighting earlier this year, it has seen a reduction of around 15% in its daily electricity consumption, which is expected to fall even further when it generates its own electricity from the newly installed solar panels.

Tim Cole, head of brand and engagement on the roof at Haven Power, as solar panels are installed Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSTim Cole, head of brand and engagement on the roof at Haven Power, as solar panels are installed Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

It has also installed EV charging points for staff and visitors to use. Haven Power staff can also use a BMWi3 EV pool car when travelling between its two Ipswich offices.

Chief operating officer Paul Sheffield said: “By turning our office into a truly energy efficient building, we’re not only reducing our CO2 emissions by over 47,000 kilograms a year, the equivalent of taking 33 cars off the road, we’re also demonstrating to other businesses how these initiatives can work.

“We offer these services to our business customers, so they can save money and take more control of their energy – whilst reducing their carbon footprint. With onsite storage, they can not only be less reliant on the grid, we can even create additional revenue or them by selling excess energy back to the grid.”

Haven Power offers renewable energy as standard and works with them to make informed decisions on reducing their impact on the environment by better use of energy.

Tim Cole, head of brand and engagement at Haven Power, with one of its battery-powered vehicles Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSTim Cole, head of brand and engagement at Haven Power, with one of its battery-powered vehicles Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Its parent company, energy giant Drax Group, is working towards a ‘zero carbon, lower cost energy future’. Its 2,600-strong staff operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Haven Power is one of the largest business electricity suppliers in the UK.

