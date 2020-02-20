Business joins bid to help town's youngsters scale career ladder

An Ipswich energy firm has joined a bid to help youngsters develop their skills and become more employable.

Business energy provider Haven Power - part of energy giant Drax Group - has become a Cornerstone Employer - - joining other businesses working with students in schools and colleges in the town, which has been earmarked as an area with poor social mobility.

The firm, which specialises in supplying firms with renewable electricity, has joined forces with The Careers & Enterprise Company and New Anglia Enterprise Adviser Network to improve core employability skills in the Ipswich Opportunity Area.

These include interview techniques and CV writing, as well as work experience programmes, helping them make informed choices about their futures.

Haven Power has also funded a Greenpower racing car to help pupils at Ipswich Academy learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Ipswich was selected by the Department for Education as one of 12 Opportunity Areas in England to receive £6m to tackle social mobility.

Paul Sheffield, managing director of Drax's customer businesses, including Haven Power, said they were "delighted" to join the programme.

"When businesses work together with community partners to boost education, it helps improve opportunities for people from all backgrounds to develop their careers and ensures the workforce of the future has the skills employers need," he said.

Jordan Holder, enterprise coordinator for New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said the were "thrilled" Haven had come on board, and had already gone "above and beyond" by providing two volunteer enterprise advisers to work with Ipswich Academy.

"Haven Power is our first Cornerstone Employer to represent the energy sector in Ipswich, and it's crucial more young people are aware of the fantastic opportunities available to them on their doorsteps," he said.