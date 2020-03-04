Health food shop to close in latest loss to Ipswich town centre

The Health Store - Ipswich in the Buttermarket has announced it is closing. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

An independent health food shop in Ipswich has announced it will be closing at the end of March, in the latest loss to the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Health Store - Ipswich in the Buttermarket is closing down Picture: JUDY RIMMER The Health Store - Ipswich in the Buttermarket is closing down Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The Health Store - Ipswich in the Buttermarket road, which stocks nutritional supplements and bodycare products, has put up signs in its window advertising its closing down sale.

The shop said on its Facebook page: "We have decided, with great regret that on 31st of March we will close our doors for the last time. We have had a great 10 years but it's now time to move on."

Staff in the shop today did not wish to comment on the closure.

You may also want to watch:

There is now a possibility there could soon be three empty shops next to each other in the Buttermarket. The Health Store - Ipswich is next to an empty former estate agents, and also next to Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which is advertising a closing-down sale.

However, there are still hopes EWM may remain open, as its sale signs say the closure is "subject to landlord negotiation".

READ MORE - First look inside Ipswich's brand new independent book shop

The Health Store's decision comes in the wake of other closures in the town centre this year, including the Jessops camera and photographic store, also in the Buttermarket, which closed in January.

Tavern Street saw the loss of Whittard of Chelsea in February, while another national chain, Paperchase, has also announced it is closing. And Orwells Butchers in Carr Street closed its doors last week.

But the town centre has also seen some positive news, with the opening of new store Dial Lane Books, and the announcement that Sports Direct is due to move into the former BHS store, with new USC and Flannels shops opening as part of the development.