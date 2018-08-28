Partly Cloudy

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Helping to keep the homeless warm this winter

PUBLISHED: 17:07 31 January 2019

Bidfood, Stowmarket supports Caring is Sharing for the homeless. Chris Cunningham, Admin Manager at Bidfood Stowmarket; James Lloyd, Major at the Stowmarket Salvation Army, and Stephanie Reynolds, Operations Manager at Bidfood in Stowmarket, with some of the Sharing is Caring donations Picture: BIDFOOD

Bidfood, Stowmarket supports Caring is Sharing for the homeless. Chris Cunningham, Admin Manager at Bidfood Stowmarket; James Lloyd, Major at the Stowmarket Salvation Army, and Stephanie Reynolds, Operations Manager at Bidfood in Stowmarket, with some of the Sharing is Caring donations Picture: BIDFOOD

Archant

Local food service provider, Bidfood in Stowmarket, took part in Bidfood’s campaign Sharing is Caring, to support homeless communities across the UK.

To support this cause the team in Stowmarket donated some of Bidfood’s insulated freezer clothing and a vast amount of winter-warming essentials to their local Salvation Army in the town.

Bidfood’s Sharing is Caring campaign aims to bring employees from across the whole business together, to help keep all those struggling people on the streets warm this winter, through various donations across the country. These donations included: Bidfood’s specially designed freezer suits, warm clothing, outwear, thick blankets, duvets, sleeping bags and food.

The freezer suits were originally designed to keep employees at the depot warm whilst working in the freezer; made to withstand temperatures reaching as low as -21°C, they are perfect to keep the homeless warm on the streets during the coming colder months .

Talking about the campaign, Steve Clarke, General Manager, Bidfood in Stowmarket, said: “It can be very cold in the UK during winter, so it is wonderful to know that by donating these items, we are helping local people who really need it.

“Christmas was a time where we thought a lot about giving and receiving, but now in the new year when everyone is tightening their belts, many people can tend to forget about all those individuals struggling out there who have the same challenges all year round; so it is important to me and the team, to make a conscious effort to support as best we can and know it’s going to make a difference.”

In a bid to give back to the local community, over the last year, the Stowmarket depot, has taken part in multiple local initiatives, donated a variety of goods to a range of worthy causes, and plans to continue this throughout 2019. These donations have included delivering surplus stock to foodbanks or homeless shelters, as well as raising money for local charities through a host of fundraising events.

T James Lloyd, Major at the Salvation Army in Stowmarket said: “Bidfood really do live their values to ‘Care, Share and Dare’.

“When you care, share and dare like that, you are really making an honest investment into your community, and will help support the change that is needed in this world to look after those less fortunate.”

