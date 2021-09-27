News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'I want to train as HGV driver but there are so many delays'

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:18 AM September 27, 2021   
Mark Ambrose is looking to become an HGV driver but is struggling

Mark Ambrose is looking to become an HGV driver but is struggling - Credit: Mark Ambrose/Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Ipswich man looking to become an HGV driver has said that not enough is being done to help people trying to get into the industry. 

Mark Ambrose has been a welder for 25 years but for the last few years he has been looking to change careers and become an HGV driver. 

Covid prevented him from getting the training he needed and now Mr Ambrose says he is facing hurdle after hurdle to try and achieve his dream - despite driver shortages.

Mr Ambrose said he had been in touch with a number of different local companies but so far they have been unable to help him. 

One of the other major hurdles he had to face was trying to get a provisional license. 

You may also want to watch:

"You put in for your provisional and it takes 13 weeks for it to come back," he said. 

"They want to get a lot of drivers to help their shortfall but there's no way of doing it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14
  2. 2 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  3. 3 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
  1. 4 The 72 postcode areas where Covid infection rates are rising
  2. 5 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  3. 6 Diesel trains from Ipswich to get fuel delivered by road
  4. 7 Church ripe for homes conversion is under offer
  5. 8 Hospital site at St Clement's in Ipswich transformed into homes
  6. 9 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
  7. 10 New River Church opens its doors on Ipswich Waterfront

He said that in other areas of the country there were more training opportunities in places like Yorkshire and Bristol but not in Suffolk. 

"The only way I've found of doing it so far is if you are unemployed," he said. 

A pilot scheme run through the Job Centre has offered help in getting drivers into the industry with some licenses. 

"There should be more help to help people get their licenses but there just isn't any," he said. 

Mr Ambrose is desperate to get into the industry and help sort out the shortfall issues. 

Mr Ambrose said that as soon as he has his license finding a job won't be an issue. 

Last week, this newspaper found local jobs for drivers with HGV 1 licenses offering up to £60,000 a year as well as a number of bonuses.

"As soon as you have got your license you can walk into any job that you want," he said. 

"If you don't get on well with one company you can leave that company on a Friday and walk into a new one on the Monday."

He's been left in a Catch 22 trying to move forward with his plans. 

"If I leave the job I have got then I won't have enough money to pay for accommodation and get the license I need wherever they are doing it," he said.

"The only way I can see of doing it is doing it off my own back and paying for it could take a year or two years."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Alexandria Hair Artistry in St Margarets Plain

Retail

How developers hope to bring 'important' town centre building back to use

Charlotte Moore

person
Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave teen shooter sentence delayed

Jane Hunt

person