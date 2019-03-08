E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:27 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 27 August 2019

Paul Oakley, managing director of Integrity Automotive, which has relocated to West End Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Paul Oakley, managing director of Integrity Automotive, which has relocated to West End Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Luxury car specialists Integrity Automotive has moved into a new home in Ipswich.

A Maserati Gran Sport with a 4.3 litre V8 Ferrari engine. Picture: DAVID VINCENTA Maserati Gran Sport with a 4.3 litre V8 Ferrari engine. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The firm is now based in West End Road at the former premises of Donalds Mazda and Volvo.

Managing director Paul Oakley started his niche business locally four-and-a-half years ago, and has moved it from east Ipswich to a purpose-built car dealership premises.

He said: "It has been very well received, we are already selling cars."

There are around 60 cars on the site at any time, priced up to around £60,000, including Audis and Mercedes, Porsche, and BMWs.

One off-the-wall touch is a fully restored orange VW Beetle from 1971.

Mr Oakley said that as well as the showroom the service department was now open.

"We also offer a car sourcing and buying service, from anywhere in the country," he said.

"If a customer wants a particular specification or colour, we can find it for them, especially if it is not readily available in the local area."

