Luxury car firm in top gear after move
PUBLISHED: 13:27 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 27 August 2019
Archant
Luxury car specialists Integrity Automotive has moved into a new home in Ipswich.
The firm is now based in West End Road at the former premises of Donalds Mazda and Volvo.
Managing director Paul Oakley started his niche business locally four-and-a-half years ago, and has moved it from east Ipswich to a purpose-built car dealership premises.
He said: "It has been very well received, we are already selling cars."
There are around 60 cars on the site at any time, priced up to around £60,000, including Audis and Mercedes, Porsche, and BMWs.
One off-the-wall touch is a fully restored orange VW Beetle from 1971.
Mr Oakley said that as well as the showroom the service department was now open.
"We also offer a car sourcing and buying service, from anywhere in the country," he said.
"If a customer wants a particular specification or colour, we can find it for them, especially if it is not readily available in the local area."