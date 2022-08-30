Art trail gives summer footfall boost as high street brace for rising costs

Kie Humphreys (L) and Cathy Frost (R) have shared their experiences of high street footfall over the summer - Credit: David Vincent/Sarah Lucy Brown/Simon Parker

As the summer holidays draw to a close, high street traders have reflected on the delicate state of a recovering high street and the challenges still to come.

New figures show Ipswich high street is slowly recovering from the pandemic, but footfall is lower this year than in 2021.

Data collected by Ipswich Borough Council shows the number of shoppers in April to June of 2022 was 726,500, almost 350,000 less than the same period last year.

However, nearly 300,000 more people are shopping on the high street than during the same period in 2020 - the height of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The data comes as a number of Ipswich businesses report a war on two fronts, fighting rising costs alongside declining sales.

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat café on Ipswich Waterfront, said he has noticed a significant drop in customers.

"We've definitely seen a massive decline this season", he said.

Coffee Cat owner, Kie Humphreys, said: "Businesses are being hit from two sides - we've got increased costs and fewer sales" - Credit: David Vincent

"I think people don't know what is coming down the road and that is putting them off spending.

"Businesses are being hit from two sides - we've got increased costs and fewer sales.

"Based on this regression, we've had to make cutbacks.

"I won't be optimistic until we know what is round the corner."

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council, Cllr David Ellesmere, has called for "more to be done", but remained buoyant with his expectations for summer and winter.

“Ipswich has recovered well since Covid but there’s still more to be done", he said.

"We have been successful with some bids for improvements in the town centre and we have also had many recent successes that we delivered.

"We also expect to make this Christmas in Ipswich a big attraction and will keep pursuing opportunities.”

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere is remaining optimistic about summer and winter footfall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One scheme which has brought increased revenue to Ipswich businesses has been The Big Hoot Art Trail, where more than 10,981 miles have been walked since June 19.

Elmer's Big Parade in 2019 brought 390,000 people to the trail, of which 70% said it was the main reason they visited Ipswich.

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone gift shop on St Peter's Street, said: "The Big Hoot Trail has helped us to have a pretty good footfall this summer.

"It's been a positive season but not amazing because of the ongoing cost of living crisis and we're still recovering from the pandemic.

"But the owls have brought families in who didn't know we were here.

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone, said the Big Hoot owls "brought families in who didn't know we were here" - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"So it will hopefully help us long term too.

"But there is a nervousness about what is coming.

"We're all about unsure but as far as I'm concerned it's business as normal."

Bethany Smyth of Jacey's Coffee House, in St Stephen's Lane - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Jennie Debenham of Hullabaloo - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Similarly at Jacey's Coffee House, in St Stephen's Lane, team leader Bethany Smythsaid things had been "a lot busier" since the Big Hoot's launch and at Hullabaloo's owner Jennie Debenham said the trail helped make visitors aware of independent shops throughout the town.

Lucy Beckett, from Zest, said sales and footfall have increased through the Big Hoot Trail. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Lucy Beckett, shop manager at Zest, added: “The Big Hoot has gone really well and the over the last month it has definitely brought more people into our Zest shop and the town centre, as they look to find all the Hoots on their maps and Big Hoot apps.

“Our sales and footfall have increased and it’s been brilliant for our Zest shop volunteers to be a part of too."







