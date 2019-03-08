Site of Ipswich's DW Fitness gym sold for £4.6m

The site housing Ipswich's DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr. Archant

The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles has been sold for £4.6m.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr. The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr.

Highcroft Investments has bought the freehold interest of the gym and retail warehouse in Ranelagh Road from Huron Properties.

The deal, worth £4,650,000, will see the investment firm take over the two detached buildings - which total 43,738sq ft.

MORE: New gym set for former Flux trampoline site

However the futures of the two businesses remain secure at the location.

The gym and swimming pool is let to Dave Whelan Sports until September 2035 while the motorcycle showroom is let to Orwell Motorcycles until September 2026.

The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr. The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr.

You may also want to watch:

The investment firm will collect a total of £347,557 from the two businesses each year.

This will rise to £386,769 a year from September next year as part of a fixed increase – with further fixed increases scheduled for 2021, 2025 and 2030.

Simon Gill, Highcroft Investments' chief executive, said: “This investment provides a good long-term income stream with fixed increase throughout the term.

The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr. The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr.

“It provides an attractive yield for our shareholders of over 7%, which is due to increase to a minimum of 7.83% in September next year.”

He added: “The gym services a large residential development which adjoins the subject site, as well as other areas of the town.

“We continue to look for other commercial investments with long-term income streams and prospects for future enhancement.”