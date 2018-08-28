Exclusive

Jewellery and watch retailer with 24 stores across the UK goes into administration

A jewellers with a turnover of more than £12m has called in the administrators.

Chapelle Jewellery & Watches, which began trading as a family business 40 years ago, has become the latest victim of the retail slump.

The company operates all of its 24 stores from outlet centres and retail parks, and also has three concessions and sells a range of jewellery, watches and accessories online from its ecommerce site.

Chapelle, which is run from a head office in Nottingham, claims that all of its jewellery and watches retail for at least 30% off the RRP.

The business has more than 250 employees.

Staff at the Chapelle store in Freeport, Braintree – the company’s only store in East Anglia - were told the news that their employer has gone into administration earlier this week.

Chapelle’s other stores are located at Springfields in Spalding, Lincolnshire, London Designer Outlet in Wembley, and across the North and West of England - from Bridgend in Wales, to York in North Yorkshire - and it also has two stores in Ireland.

Chapelle Jewellery was founded by husband and wife team Paul and Margaret Mortimer in 1979. In April 2015, it was sold to the restructuring and investment firm Hilco UK - the owner of the entertainment retailer HMV, which has also recently gone into administration.

According to Smith Cooper, which managed the deal at the time, Chapelle Jewellery was “the largest jewellery retailer specialising in selling end of season jewellery and watches at discounted prices”.

Chapelle Jewellery is the trading name of Chapelle’s parent company Mortimer Management Group Ltd, and its website is run by The Jewellery Outlet Ltd.

For the year ending December 31 2017, Mortimer Management Group Limited posted a turnover of more than £12m, but also losses after taxation of £394,114 - compared to a profit of £128,508 for 2016.

More than £2m was paid out in ‘administrative expenses’ for the year 2017.

Recently, Hilco has faced criticism for charging high fees to HMV over the last five years - up to £48m was taken out of HMV through payments to related companies while it paid no corporation tax, which the Labour MP Clive Betts, who is leading a parliamentary inquiry into the crisis on the high street, described as “outrageous” according to the Times newspaper.

A message on the Chapelle website states that “the affairs, business and property of Mortimer Management Group Limited & The Jewellery Outlet Limited T/A Chapelle (“the Group”) are being managed by the Joint Administrators, Philip Duffy and Sarah Bell who act as agents for the Group and without personal liability.”

The administrators have been contacted for comment, as has the Chapelle company.