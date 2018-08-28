Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

Jewellery and watch retailer with 24 stores across the UK goes into administration

PUBLISHED: 09:30 20 January 2019

Chapelle jewellery logo, from 2010. Picture: Archant

Chapelle jewellery logo, from 2010. Picture: Archant

Archant

A jewellers with a turnover of more than £12m has called in the administrators.

The main entrance of Freeport Braintree, which is home to a branch of Chapelle, a jewellery company that's gone into administration. Picture: Google streetviewThe main entrance of Freeport Braintree, which is home to a branch of Chapelle, a jewellery company that's gone into administration. Picture: Google streetview

Chapelle Jewellery & Watches, which began trading as a family business 40 years ago, has become the latest victim of the retail slump.

The company operates all of its 24 stores from outlet centres and retail parks, and also has three concessions and sells a range of jewellery, watches and accessories online from its ecommerce site.

Chapelle, which is run from a head office in Nottingham, claims that all of its jewellery and watches retail for at least 30% off the RRP.

The business has more than 250 employees.

Staff at the Chapelle store in Freeport, Braintree – the company’s only store in East Anglia - were told the news that their employer has gone into administration earlier this week.

Chapelle’s other stores are located at Springfields in Spalding, Lincolnshire, London Designer Outlet in Wembley, and across the North and West of England - from Bridgend in Wales, to York in North Yorkshire - and it also has two stores in Ireland.

Chapelle Jewellery was founded by husband and wife team Paul and Margaret Mortimer in 1979. In April 2015, it was sold to the restructuring and investment firm Hilco UK - the owner of the entertainment retailer HMV, which has also recently gone into administration.

According to Smith Cooper, which managed the deal at the time, Chapelle Jewellery was “the largest jewellery retailer specialising in selling end of season jewellery and watches at discounted prices”.

Chapelle Jewellery is the trading name of Chapelle’s parent company Mortimer Management Group Ltd, and its website is run by The Jewellery Outlet Ltd.

For the year ending December 31 2017, Mortimer Management Group Limited posted a turnover of more than £12m, but also losses after taxation of £394,114 - compared to a profit of £128,508 for 2016.

More than £2m was paid out in ‘administrative expenses’ for the year 2017.

Recently, Hilco has faced criticism for charging high fees to HMV over the last five years - up to £48m was taken out of HMV through payments to related companies while it paid no corporation tax, which the Labour MP Clive Betts, who is leading a parliamentary inquiry into the crisis on the high street, described as “outrageous” according to the Times newspaper.

A message on the Chapelle website states that “the affairs, business and property of Mortimer Management Group Limited & The Jewellery Outlet Limited T/A Chapelle (“the Group”) are being managed by the Joint Administrators, Philip Duffy and Sarah Bell who act as agents for the Group and without personal liability.”

The administrators have been contacted for comment, as has the Chapelle company.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the Town Centre Rangers tackling shoplifting and begging in Ipswich

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol

BMW in crash with another car and lamppost

A BMW collided with another car and lamppost near Macaulay Road and Congreve Road in Ipswich, according to reports to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shock as three big-name retailers close down stores in the same shopping village

Next, Freeport Braintree. Picture: Jessica Hill

Opinion REVIEW: Could Harvester’s new vegan burgers be the solution to eating less red meat?

The new vegan purist burger at Harvester for veganuary. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Buses replacing trains across large parts of mainline services

A number of routes passing through Ipswich will be affected. Picture: NEIL PERRY

REVIEW: Could Harvester’s new vegan burgers be the solution to eating less red meat?

The new vegan purist burger at Harvester for veganuary. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Meet the Town Centre Rangers tackling shoplifting and begging in Ipswich

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.

BMW in crash with another car and lamppost

A BMW collided with another car and lamppost near Macaulay Road and Congreve Road in Ipswich, according to reports to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists