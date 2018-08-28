Romantic setting at the manor house

Hylands House has been named as number one heritage wedding venue in Essex. Picture caption: Left to right: Katherine May, Katie Thomasson, Lizzie Jarlett, Daryl Howlett, Eddie Farrell, Edd Price, Michelle Marwood, Tom Woodards Archant

Hylands Estate, Chelmsford, Essex has been awarded the title number one Heritage Wedding Venue in Essex at the Essex Wedding Awards held at Orsett Hall Hotel, Essex.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hylands Estate, Chelmsford, Essex has been awarded the title number one heritage wedding venue in Essex at the Essex Wedding Awards held at Orsett Hall Hotel.

Michelle Marwood, events manager, Hylands Estate, is delighted.

She said: “Our team is dedicated to making all our happy couples’ big day the very best day of their lives. This is tremendous to gain such recognition for the team, and for our amazing facilities at Hylands Estate.”

She added: “Hylands House is a Grade II* listed manor house and offers an unrivalled destination for lavish receptions. The venue overlooks magnificent landscaped gardens and parkland beyond, providing romantic settings for a couple’s special day.”

Hylands House is famed for its banqueting room with extravagant neo baroque style decorations, plus marble fireplace and floor to ceiling windows.

The venue also offers a spectacular contemporary Grand Pavilion, which allows Hylands to accommodate up to 300 guests.