Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

See what the new homes planned for Laureate Fields will look like

PUBLISHED: 11:47 12 February 2019

Computer generated image of the Laureate Fields development, Old Felixstowe which is under construction. Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

Computer generated image of the Laureate Fields development, Old Felixstowe which is under construction. Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

Generator Group

Old Felixstowe is set to be transformed with the creation of nearly 200 homes planned for the 11-acre Laureate Fields site off Ferry Road and here you can see what house hunters can expect.

CGI of Laureate Fields, Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - a development by the Generator Group Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUPCGI of Laureate Fields, Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - a development by the Generator Group Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

Developers, The Generator Group, plan to build 197 at the site and will launch a marketing suite in the summer so would-be home owners can start searching for their ideal home.

The site is next to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and some lucky new owners will be afforded coastal views.

The range of homes being built include one, two and three bedroom houses, as well as apartments including a selection of affordable homes.

Some of the new homes at the development, off Ferry Road, will offer sea views Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUPSome of the new homes at the development, off Ferry Road, will offer sea views Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

In total, there will be 131 properties for sale on the open market, and the remaining 66 will be affordable homes. Generator will also deliver the associated roads, infrastructure, car parking, landscaping and public open spaces.

A spokesman for Generator said: “A generous area of public open space at the centre of the development provides a focal point and will incorporate a children’s play area. This links with the site’s entrance via a tree-lined boulevard, while extensive landscaping, including a buffer of trees to the site boundary, helping it to blend with the surrounding landscape.”

Ahead of developments archeologists found evidence of early life on the site including worked flints, pottery fragments and a hoard of silver coins of Aethelred II (known as Aethelred the Unready) from As 997-1006. The archeological investigations suggest human occupation of the site spanning the early Neolithic, late Bronze Age and Anglo-Saxon periods.

The developers intend displaying the finds in the marketing suite once it opens.

