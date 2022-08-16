60 year old family business enters third generation

A Suffolk family business is still going strong after 60 years of operation, and now a third generation has joined the ranks.

Plant hire, construction and demolition firm Tru7 Group, based in Kesgrave, has opened its archives to six decades of history.

Tru7 was created by Perry Nicholls, when he was 31, following the birth of his son Guy, who was just three when he started accompanying his dad to work.

In the 1980s, Percy convinced his daughter Trudi to join him and Guy at the family business, Fork Rent.

Guy (left) with his father Percy (right) who started the business 60 years ago

Percy died of a stroke at the age of 64, leaving his son and daughter at the helm of the business.

Guy said: "He taught me everything. He was my best friend as well as my role model and he left a giant gaping hole when he left us.

"The only thing I had to cope with the enormity of it, was to throw myself into the business we had created together."

Sixteen years after Percy's passing, Guy and Trudi had turned the business into a multi-million-pound operation, with 4,500 pieces of plant, receiving an offer from someone to buy the company.

Guy went on to buy Sinks Pit in Kesgrave, and spent £5.5 million clearing the site and building the headquarters of Tru7 Group.

The second generation of Nicholls at Tru7 Group

His son, Jake, has now joined the company as well, despite at the age of six, emphatically telling them he had no intention of working for the family business and by 15, leaving home to pursue a career as a professional motocross star.

Jake, however, now sits alongside his dad Guy in the boardroom of Tru7 as the company's managing director.

He said: "Dad and I have the exact same mix of bravery, stupidity and vision.

"As a kid I couldn't see it, but we both have ambition, tenacity and fortitude - and neither of us like to be told no."

In the last five years, Jake has introduced a fleet of bulldozers and single-handedly created a new division in the business.

Jake continued: "I love what we are doing and for me, that's the most important thing for business longevity.

The Nicholls family

"There is scope to cross-sell across the different areas of our business and there are ways to keep growing while remaining here, in the heart of Suffolk."



