Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Administrators take charge at HMV after High Court hearing

PUBLISHED: 07:31 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:26 29 December 2018

Administrators have been appointed at HMV. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Administrators have been appointed at HMV. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Administrators are working to secure the future of HMV after the struggling chain’s collapse.

A team from KPMG was appointed to the entertainment retailer, which has stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, following a High Court hearing on Friday night.

It heaps more doubt on the future of the company’s 128 stores and 2,200 staff, who have been on tenterhooks since news of the business’s troubles was revealed earlier this week.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said HMV had been hit by a decline in the entertainment sector as well as the general pressures facing high street retailers.

He said: “Whilst we understand that it has continued to outperform the overall market decline in physical music and visual sales, as well as growing a profitable ecommerce business, the company has suffered from the ongoing wave of digital disruption sweeping across the entertainment industry.

“This has been in addition to the ongoing pressures facing many high street retailers, including weakening consumer confidence, rising costs and business rates pressures.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern while we assess options for the business, including a possible sale.”

He added that gift cards would be honoured while the business continues to trade.

HMV’s collapse into administration is the latest in a long line of corporate casualties in 2018, as weaker consumer confidence and the continued growth of online shopping make trading conditions tough for bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Toys R Us entered into administration in February and all its 75 stores, including in Norwich and Ipswich, was closed by the end of April, with 2,054 employees made redundant.

Electronics chain Maplin went bust on the same day as Toys R Us and all its stores ceased trading in June.

Poundworld fell into administration on June 11, putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335 stores. It disappeared from the high street in August after its administrators announced the chain’s final set of store closures.

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley brought House of Fraser back from the brink, after buying the company out of administration for £90m in August.

Meanwhile, other retailers – including Debenhams, Marks and Spencer, Mothercare, Homebase and Carpetright – have undertaken store closure programmes.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

Honours list recognises people from all areas of Suffolk life

Ginny Shoesmith won Police Person of the Year at the 2017 Stars of Suffolk Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Deer suffers ‘massive trauma’ in brutal killing

The Roe deer was killed in Badley, near Stowmarket Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Work to continue on Cornhill gateway once Christmas tree is removed

The Cornhill Christmas Tree will be coming down after Twelfth Night. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Items placed on kitchen hob cause Erith fire that sees children flee burning flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

#includeImage($article, 225)

Almost 7,000 Bexley women missed last breast cancer check, Public Health England reveals

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council’s plans for voluntary groups’ funding come  in for criticism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Father Christmas to eat more than 33,500 mince pies in Bexley this Christmas, experts estimate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

If we lose HMV, it isn’t a shop or brand that is going – it’s a whole sector of the high street

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

A pleasant weekend expected with mainly dry and mild weather

Southwold Harbour. It is expected to be another dry and mild weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Big match preview: Blues bid to turn tables on Boro after TV nasty

Ipswich Town put in a limp display as they were beaten by Middlesbrough earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Armstrong at double as he returns to haunt Boro

Alun Armstrong celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in April 2001
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists