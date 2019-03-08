E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Clothing brand which Ed Sheeran dons on stage opens pop-up shop

PUBLISHED: 17:19 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 14 November 2019

New pop-up Hoax store is due to open on November 16 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New pop-up Hoax store is due to open on November 16 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Ed Sheeran famously wore Hoax's T-shirts on his record-breaking tour - and now there's just two days to go until the Suffolk clothing brand will sell its exclusive range in Ipswich.

New pop-up Hoax store is due to open on November 16 Picture: RACHEL EDGENew pop-up Hoax store is due to open on November 16 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Hoax's pop-up shop, which will run for eight weeks following it's opening on Saturday, hopes to recreate the success of its Ed Sheeran store which saw extreme queues over the August bank holiday weekend.

Read more: Sheer-an mayhem as fans queue for hours to enter pop up shop

The store will open at the former Riley and Riley Jewellers in Ipswich town centre at 10am on Saturday, November 16, selling limited edition and exclusive products that are not available online.

It comes after Riley and Rileys closed down earlier this year when it moved to a new location in Aldeburgh.

You may also want to watch:

Hoax, an independent surfing and skating company, will stock its new store with a range of merchandise as well as some bargains just in time for Christmas.

The small company has seen sales leap since Ed agreed to become an (unpaid) brand ambassador - and he also features on their website.

When he is performing on stage Ed often wears Hoax brand clothing. He has performed at Glastonbury in a Hoax tee, along with his more recent homecoming gigs in Chantry Park - where Hoax helped pick a support act for one of Sheeran's homecoming shows.

Archie Carter from Hoax, said: "We are really excited for the opening of the new shop.

"Get down to the opening of the HOAX pop up store this Saturday at 10am. We're launching an exciting new range of products exclusive to the shop, and when they're gone, they're gone!"

He also said that the brand were pleased to have a physical shop rather than just selling online, and were excited for the new challenge.

"It's really nice to have something of our own on the high street," said Mr Carter.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Updated Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Tragic video shows shark carcass washed up on Felixstowe beach

A whale has been washed up on Felixstowe beach. Picture: ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

Dozens of hauliers lose jobs after firms hit by 'ongoing financial difficulties'

A Dooley Rumble liveried lorry, which has become a familiar sight on Suffolk's roads Picture: SU ANDERSON

Video WATCH: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront - but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three-car crash on A14 near Copdock causes miles of tailbacks

A three-car crash is causing long tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich Pictuere: GOOGLEMAPS

Who’s standing in Suffolk in 2019 General Election? How you can take part

Sandy Martin is hoping to retain the Ipswich seat. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sandy Martin attacks loss of NHS dentists in 2019 General Election campaign

Sandy Martin has warned about the dangers of dental practices like Parkview leaving the NHS. Picture: SANDY MARTIN/IPSWICH LABOUR PARTY

Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

Four ice skating rinks in Suffolk for Christmas 2019

William Watts and his granddaughter Sophie Burch try out their skating skills Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists