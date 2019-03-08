Clothing brand which Ed Sheeran dons on stage opens pop-up shop

New pop-up Hoax store is due to open on November 16 Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Ed Sheeran famously wore Hoax's T-shirts on his record-breaking tour - and now there's just two days to go until the Suffolk clothing brand will sell its exclusive range in Ipswich.

Hoax's pop-up shop, which will run for eight weeks following it's opening on Saturday, hopes to recreate the success of its Ed Sheeran store which saw extreme queues over the August bank holiday weekend.

The store will open at the former Riley and Riley Jewellers in Ipswich town centre at 10am on Saturday, November 16, selling limited edition and exclusive products that are not available online.

It comes after Riley and Rileys closed down earlier this year when it moved to a new location in Aldeburgh.

Hoax, an independent surfing and skating company, will stock its new store with a range of merchandise as well as some bargains just in time for Christmas.

The small company has seen sales leap since Ed agreed to become an (unpaid) brand ambassador - and he also features on their website.

When he is performing on stage Ed often wears Hoax brand clothing. He has performed at Glastonbury in a Hoax tee, along with his more recent homecoming gigs in Chantry Park - where Hoax helped pick a support act for one of Sheeran's homecoming shows.

Archie Carter from Hoax, said: "We are really excited for the opening of the new shop.

"Get down to the opening of the HOAX pop up store this Saturday at 10am. We're launching an exciting new range of products exclusive to the shop, and when they're gone, they're gone!"

He also said that the brand were pleased to have a physical shop rather than just selling online, and were excited for the new challenge.

"It's really nice to have something of our own on the high street," said Mr Carter.