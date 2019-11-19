New business park gives immediate access to A14

Holden Timber Engineering, which makes roof trusses for the house building industry, has moved to a £1.5m purpose-built factory at Claydon.

The new factory, which also makes other building products, uses the latest computerised designs to produce trusses, metal joists and panels.

The company was established by Russell Holden in 1998 and was originally based at Duke Street close to the Ipswich Waterfront, before outgrowing the site and moving on.

The 1,486 sq metre building, occupying 2.5 acres off Paper Mill Lane, represents both increased floor area and production capacity.

Managing director Kevin Anderson said: "Constructed to meet our specific requirements, our new factory gives immediate access onto the A14, with the A12 and A140 just a few miles away, we can provide customers large and small with our full range of timber products quickly and efficiently.

"Our extra capacity ensures we can provide the highest levels of service to larger customers and we have room for further growth."

Holden TE currently employs 19, having recruited before the move, and it has the potential to provide more jobs.

Founder Russell Holden said: "This is an ideal site giving us instant access to the A14 and roads to service clients across East Anglia.

"Production capacity has doubled.

"The greater capacity allows us to make in three days what used to take us five."

The products are made from sustainable timber imported from Scandinavia.

The new Paper Mill Business Park also has the potential to create dozens more local job, he said.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for up to 35,000 sq ft of additional commercial space on a further 1.7 acres of land at Paper Mill Lane, creating new businesses and employment potential.

"We will be applying for full consent to build for 16 commercial units of various sizes.

"This is an ideal site for many businesses. We have already had a lot interest from quite a lot of people who want to be this side of the Orwell Bridge.

"From here it is straight out onto the A14, which is what a lot of people want.

"All the services are there on site. We can proceed once we have planning permission.

"We hope to start next year. "

The £2.7 project had the potential to provide another 100 jobs on the site, he added.