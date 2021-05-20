Butcher rolls out refills in zero waste effort
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A butcher has decided to roll out refills in an effort to move to zero waste for some of the food it sells.
Hollingsworths Store and Butchers, in Church Road, Chelmondiston, will have nuts, coffee, dried fruit, and loose leaf tea in biodegradable tea bags as part of its commitment to be more eco-friendly.
The refill station will work by people first weighing their container, being given a code, then filling up with what they need, and then taking their goods back to the scales to get the price.
Owner James Welham feels it's his "responsibility" to make an effort to combat climate change.
"We've got to do something for the environment," he said. "It's not too late to make a change."
"If people want to be vegan that can only help.
"But it's more about reducing the amount of meat and getting it locally."
Mr Welham has also tried to get as much, veg and meat supplied locally as possible to reduce the distance it travels.