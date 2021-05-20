News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Butcher rolls out refills in zero waste effort

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:57 PM May 20, 2021   
Hollingsworth's store and butchers could also contain a Post Office in the future Picture: SARAH LUC

Hollingsworths Store and Butchers, in Church Road, Chelmondiston - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A butcher has decided to roll out refills in an effort to move to zero waste for some of the food it sells. 

Hollingsworths Store and Butchers, in Church Road, Chelmondiston, will have nuts, coffee, dried fruit, and loose leaf tea in biodegradable tea bags as part of its commitment to be more eco-friendly. 

The refill station will work by people first weighing their container, being given a code, then filling up with what they need, and then taking their goods back to the scales to get the price.

Hollingsworths Store and Butchers has a new refill station

Hollingsworths Store and Butchers has a new refill station - Credit: James Welham

Owner James Welham feels it's his "responsibility" to make an effort to combat climate change. 

"We've got to do something for the environment," he said. "It's not too late to make a change." 

You may also want to watch:

"If people want to be vegan that can only help. 

"But it's more about reducing the amount of meat and getting it locally."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
  2. 2 Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range
  3. 3 Mum found dead at home after family struggled to contact her, inquest hears
  1. 4 New farmyard-themed play area opens in Ipswich
  2. 5 Doctor warns under 40s that covid vaccine has limited shelf-life
  3. 6 Ipswich man fined after 17k illegal cigarettes seized from shop
  4. 7 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
  5. 8 Motorbike shop celebrates roaring sales after move to ex-bank site
  6. 9 Ipswich father shares IVF joy after eight-year journey to have baby
  7. 10 Police concern for welfare of missing boy Danny, aged 15

Mr Welham has also tried to get as much, veg and meat supplied locally as possible to reduce the distance it travels. 

Food and Drink
Environment News
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Hosptial is one of three hospitals where ESNEFT have changed maternity ward rules Picture: S

Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Beach hut in Felixstowe

Felixstowe beach hut sells for £65k record price within hours

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh

Easter

Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus