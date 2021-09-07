Home Bargains announces Christmas opening plans
- Credit: Archant
Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced changes to its Christmas opening hours this year.
The changes will affect the retailer's store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, and its branch in Martlesham Heath.
Bosses at the chain made the decision to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic by giving them two extra days off on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
The business was classed as an essential retailer throughout the pandemic, so remained open during the lockdowns.
Home Bargains stores will close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing day and New Year's Day, to allow staff to enjoy more time to spend with family and friends.
You may also want to watch:
The announcement follows a similar decision by supermarket chain Morrisons, which announced its stores will close on Boxing Day this year. Other retailers are also planning closures over the festive period.
Most Read
- 1 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
- 2 Ipswich man jailed over horror crash which wrecked Audi TT
- 3 Drunk who dangled legs over Orwell Bridge admits public nuisance charge
- 4 Couple 'thrilled' as scented candle company breaks into three European markets
- 5 Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year
- 6 Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym
- 7 Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers
- 8 Seafront restaurant forced to shut due to staff shortages
- 9 B&Q names Ipswich garden best in country
- 10 'Daily' police call-outs to problem street drinking in Ipswich