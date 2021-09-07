Home Bargains announces Christmas opening plans

Published: 4:50 PM September 7, 2021

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced changes to its Christmas opening hours this year.

The changes will affect the retailer's store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, and its branch in Martlesham Heath.

Bosses at the chain made the decision to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic by giving them two extra days off on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The business was classed as an essential retailer throughout the pandemic, so remained open during the lockdowns.

Home Bargains stores will close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing day and New Year's Day, to allow staff to enjoy more time to spend with family and friends.

The announcement follows a similar decision by supermarket chain Morrisons, which announced its stores will close on Boxing Day this year. Other retailers are also planning closures over the festive period.