Home Bargains to open new store in Ipswich

Home Bargains is set open a new store at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich. Photo: Archant. Archant

Discount retailer Home Bargains has revealed it is launching a new Ipswich store.

The budget chain will open a new branch at Suffolk Retail Park on Saturday, August 10.

The company will be joining Iceland's Food Warehouse in the park's recently renovated units.

With Iceland also opening a second Food Warehouse store the Euro Retail Park.

Signs advertising the store's summer arrival have been placed near the park and a host of new jobs are set to be created.

Home Bargains already boasts a major presence in nearby Martlesham Heath after the opening of a £750,000 store last year.

TJ Morris, the company behind Home Bargains, was established over 40 years ago by Tom Morris.

Since opening his first store in Liverpool, is has become one of the biggest privately owned companies in the UK.

It now has over 500 stores and employs more than 22,000 staff.