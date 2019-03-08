No more cash turnstiles at Portman Road on match day

Town fans were present in large numbers at Burton Albion on Saturday. Back at Portman Road, from this Saturday, there will be no cash admission for Town fans through the turstiles in a new club policy Picture: Pagepix

It is the end of an era for Ipswich Town fans as cash admission at the turnstiles is axed for the new football season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town is ending cash admissions at the turnstiles at Portman Road for Ipswich Town fans for the new Division 1 football season. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Ipswich Town is ending cash admissions at the turnstiles at Portman Road for Ipswich Town fans for the new Division 1 football season. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Away team supporters will still be able to pay in cash at Portman Road on a match day, however.

But beginning with the home game against Sunderland on Saturday, there will be no cash at the turnstiles for the areas of the ground occupied by home supporters - including the Sir Bobby Robson stand.

Town fans wanting to pay on the day will instead have to buy tickets at a new-look ticket office in Constantine Road, and take them to the turnstiles to get into the ground.

You may also want to watch:

"For a number of reasons we have switched from cash turnstiles to using the Matchday Ticket Office for purchases on the day," said Town's head of ticketing, Donna Powell.

"Ideally we'd ask supporters to buy tickets online or in Planet Blue ahead of matchday, but we urge those that want to leave it to matchday to buy, to arrive in plenty of time."

The Matchday Ticket Office will be open from 9am on Saturday matchdays and from 6.15pm for midweek evening matches and will deal with ticket sales, enquiries, upgrades and lost or forgotten season tickets for home supporters only.

The Planet Blue shop will continue to sell tickets midweek and until 6.15pm for an evening match but not on a Saturday matchday.

For visiting fans, the Ticket Enquiry Centre in Portman Road will now be an away supporter ticket office, with away fans able to buy tickets there or pay cash on the turnstiles.