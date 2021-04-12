News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Homebase opens mini garden centre inside Ipswich Next store

Sarah Chambers

Published: 10:55 AM April 12, 2021   
Fashion retailer Next's Martlesham Heath store

The Next store at Martlesham, near Ipswich, which is set to pilot a Homebase mini-garden centre inside - Credit: Google Maps

Fashion retailer Next is launching a Homebase mini-garden centre inside its store at Martlesham, near Ipswich.

The two retail brands have struck a deal which will be trialled at six stores, including the Suffolk one from Monday, April 12.

Other Homebase garden centres will open in Next stores in Shoreham, Warrington, Camberley, Bristol and Sheffield.

A variety of plants, pots and garden tools will be on offer alongside Next’s traditional home and clothing lines.

The new venture will be called Garden by Homebase at Next.

Homebase boss Damian McGloughlin said the chain was “delighted” to be joining forces with Next and to bring its garden products and expertise to its stores.

“It’s all part of our wider commitment to make shopping with us easier and provide even more inspiration and expert advice,” he said.

“We’re a great nation of gardeners, with more and more people enjoying the benefits of gardening and being outside.

“The launch of these new garden centres means we’re able to offer more gardeners, both experienced and those just starting out, Homebase products in more locations across the country.”

Punch Taverns founder Hugh Osmond is reportedly eyeing a £300million takeover move for the DIY and gardening retailer.

Current owner Hilco bought the Milton Keynes-based chain for £1 in 2018 after a disastrous period under the ownership of Australia’s Wesfarmers.

Hilco put the company on the market in November.

Homebase, founded in 1979, has 151 stores and 15 standalone Bathstore stores employing more than 5,600 people across the UK and Ireland. 
 

