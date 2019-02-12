`A welcoming space for every survivor’

Inside the refurbished Survivors In Transition charity office in Fore Street, Ipswich. Paul Southgate, variations manager of Hopkins Homes, Fiona Ellis chiefe executive of the charity and Selina Tollemache Hopkins of the Hopkins Homes Community Foundation. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Suffolk charity Survivors in Transition has a newly-refurbished Ipswich headquarters, thanks in part to a donation from the Hopkins Homes Community Fund.

The charity, which celebrates ten years working in the Ipswich and Suffolk community next year, received a £10,000 donation which was used to carpet throughout the historic building in Fore Street, close to Ipswich Waterfront.

Survivors in Transition offers counselling and support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Charity chief executive Fiona Ellis said: “We have been in operation nine years, ten years next year, when we are planning a big celebration.

“I that time we have helped more than 3,000 people. Last year about 450 people completed intervention here.

“We help people right across Suffolk. People also contact us from across the country.

“We also get phone calls from people from right across the country. We always try to help someone. We try to get them in the right place if they have called us.”

They moved to Fore Street four years ago, to have a visible and accessible presence in Ipswich.

“It is a safe, warm and welcoming place for people to come in.

“It feels like home now. We have just extended our lease for ten years, to 2028.

“We encourage people to walk in.

“We are very grateful for Hopkins Homes for their support. It is very important for us.”

Fiona continued: “The new floors have transformed the centre completely. Our aim is to create a welcoming space for every survivor that makes them feel welcome and valued. We’ve had so many positive comments about the difference the new carpeting has made. It was well worth doing – but without the support from Hopkins Homes I doubt we could have achieved it.”

Selina Tollemache Hopkins, for the Hopkins Community Fund, said; “When James and I visited we were really impressed with how Fiona is running it and the great work that goes along here. We are more than happy to help.”