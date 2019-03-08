Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2019

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, shows the new eco-friendly cleaning products at their Sailmakers shop with volunteer Floyd Dibben and staff member Lauren Duncombe Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, shows the new eco-friendly cleaning products at their Sailmakers shop with volunteer Floyd Dibben and staff member Lauren Duncombe Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The war on single-use plastics is stepping up a gear and now an Ipswich charity are offering eco-friendly shoppers a more sustainable option when it comes to buying washing up liquid and fabric softener.

Emmaus Suffolk, which helps homeless and long-term unemployed people in the town, is selling the charity's ethically-produced cleaning products at its store in Sailmakers shopping centre.

And customers are invited to bring along their own containers to fill up with washing-up liquid, fabric conditioner and laundry liquid to reduce plastic waste.

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, said: "We've been working with SESI in Oxfordshire who provide ethical products which are made in the UK. It means we know they've personally met the farmer who has grown the materials.

"All the products are vegan friendly and have not been tested on animals."

Customers can bring along their own clean containers to fill up with the products, or for an extra 50p you can buy a deposit bottle to reuse on future visits.

Emmaus Suffolk's expansion plan will see the pop-up shop operate until the end of the year, with the possibility of becoming a permanent fixture. It will provide fully-paid roles for two people from the charity's growing volunteer base.

It is also planning to expand into a second unit at Sailmakers and add the full range of SESI renewable cleaning products, including hand soap, toilet cleaner, surface cleaner and glass cleaner.

Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo said: "People today like to know that the products they buy and use aren't damaging the environment and so I can see this doing very well.

Emmaus Suffolk is also hoping to stock its chalk furniture paint, made from fully recycled paint, in its second unit.

