Will Honey+Harvey opening in Ipswich create a food hub near the Cornhill?

Honey+Harvey is slated to open next month. - Credit: Archant

The long-awaited Honey+Harvey coffee shop will soon be opening in Ipswich, the Suffolk business has confirmed.

Signs to redevelop the former Mambos bar and grill in Queen Street appeared in March 2021 when the business slated opening for August.

H+H, which has branches in Woodbridge and Melton, has now confirmed that it will be now looking at mid-February for opening.

It is also applying for an alcohol licence with the council.

This coincides with the time that the restaurant and cocktail bar the Botanist will open at the Cornhill next month.

Along with other plans in the area, this could create a food and drink hub.

Nearby Princes Street, is also set for a new street food place from Dough & Co Pizza group at the old Waitrose building.

The businss has agreed a 25-year lease with the borough council.

Since announcing the move in 2019, H+H has faced a number of delays due to the state of the building.

The pandemic has also played a part in causing delays to the opening of the coffee shop.