Honey + Harvey reveal plans to move into prime Ipswich location

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich.

New life is set be breathed into a disused restaurant in the heart of Ipswich town centre which has been left empty for more than five years.

Harvey Allen.

Planning is under way for artisanal Suffolk coffee house Honey + Harvey to open a new branch and transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street.

The business, which already has sites in Woodbridge and Melton, has built a strong reputation and loyal following since opening in 2011.

From its roots as a quality independent café, Honey + Harvey has developed into a casual dining eatery with a focus on organic local produce.

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich.

“We are very excited about the prospect of coming to Ipswich and offering a casual dining brunch spot,” said owner Harvey Allen, “we have a lot of ideas for the place.”

While planning for the redevelopment is in its initial stages it is hoped the new branch will be open by the beginning of next year.

Mr Allen said: “We are hoping to start work at the end of 2019, if we can open by Christmas we will but it all depends on planning.

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich.

“It is a big site – it's going to take a lot of planning.”

He explained the business is keen to give the people of Ipswich something different and praised the independent spirit of nearby Arcade Street Tavern and Love Thy Burger.

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the form site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich.

“Ipswich is the capital town of Suffolk – it's an unusual town, very diverse. For us it is about complementing what is already there,” Mr Allen added.

“We have something to bring that Ipswich doesn't have at the moment, I think we have something to give to the town.”

The new branch is also expected to create around 30 new jobs for the town.

And while it may face tough competition opposite Costa Coffee the owner is confident Honey + Harvey's focus on individuality and strong Suffolk links will prevail.

“I detest the mass produced, it is all the same and dull,” he said.

“We are always about quality, focusing on an all-day brunch offering with quality seasonal produce.

“It's all about local for us; all the money people spend in our shops goes back into the local community.”