My first look around Bramford new homes

Willowbrook, the new homes development by Hopkins Homes at Bramford near Ipswich is well underway.

Hopkins Homes is launching a new phase of homes at its Willowbrook development in the popular village of Bramford.

Show home at Willowbrook, Bramford.

The site will eventually include 130 new homes in total, in various sizes and styles, including two, three or four bedroom houses.

There are 16 different styles of homes within Willowbrook, including 45 affordable homes with Orbit Housing Association, and 85 homes for private sale.

There is a choice of homes for sale, from terraced and townhouses, to detached and link-detached homes.

The show home is a Sorrel style townhouse with accommodation over three floors and a courtyard garden at the rear.

Show home at Willowbrook, Bramford.

It has a ground floor garage, a day room opening onto the landscaped garden, a separate utility room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor is the open plan kitchen and dining area, leading through to the living room, making it an ideal entertaining space.

The second floor has three bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and also a family bathroom.

The master bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

Show home at Willowbrook, Bramford.

The site has been progressing well, said Hopkins Homes sales and marketing director Lee Barnard, with a number of homes already occupied.

"There is probably another 18 months to 24 months work here to complete the development," he said.

"The carefully chosen house types, styles and sizes at Willowbrook reflect our commitment to building beautiful homes that blend effortlessly with the surrounding architecture and the communities they become part of."

Bramford was a great location, he said, a thriving village which was convenient for Ipswich with lots of local amenities as well as access to the countryside.

"It has got a village pub, The Cock, primary school, a Co-op supermarket and lots of other local facilities, including a football club."

There was also golf, and fishing, nearby at Suffolk Water Park.

It was ideally placed for people working in Ipswich or commuting further with great links to the A12/A14, he said.

The current furnished show home, a three storey townhouse is available to visit, and is at the heart of the project.

It is open from Thursday to Monday each week.

The Government-backed Help to Buy scheme is available at Willowbrook.

Prices for the homes currently available, which include detached and terraced homes, are from £289,995 to £399,995

More details are available from Hopkins Homes, www.hopkinshomes.co.uk