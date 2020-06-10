Popular hot dog stand to reopen in Ipswich next week

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co, which is reopening to customers on Monday, June 15.

The Hot Sausage Company which has spent more than 30 years trading at Ipswich Cornhill will soon see the return of its first customers as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

The Hot Sausage Co in Ipswich will reopen on Monday June 15 with social distancing measures in place.

From Monday, June 15, the town’s popular hot dog stand – which is known to be Ed Sheeran’s favourite – will once again serve customers after being closed for more than two months.

The popular stand, run by Andrew Babington-Barber, has been serving its famous hot dogs for more than three decades in Ipswich and also has a stand in Colchester.

In a post on Facebook, The Hot Sausage Company announced: “We are back, yay! From Monday we will be back in Ipswich on the Cornhill, happy days.

“Please share and let the world know, maybe Ed Sheeran will pop in to get his favourite hot dog.”

Will you be going to The Hot Sausage Company on the Cornhill on Monday June 15 when it reopens?

They will open with social distancing outlines for the queue along with wearing face coverings and gloves. Hand sanitizer gel will be available for use on the front counter and they will also be offering sauce sachets to help minimise contact.

The hot dog stand is one of many non-essential stores which are reopening on Monday with social distancing measures in place.

JD Sports has also announced that it will reopen all of its 309 stores in England on Monday, including the sites in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds.

