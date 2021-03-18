Ipswich's Hot Sausage Company goes national as it plans for barbecue boxes

Published: 12:14 PM March 18, 2021

Ipswich's popular Hot Sausage Company has gone national after expanding its meal delivery kit service.

The family-run company, which operates on both Ipswich and Colchester high streets, launched the online ordering service earlier this year in response to the loss in footfall caused by lockdown.

Selling out in its first two weeks, the online service was expanded to Colchester – and will now be available to customers across the UK.

Joshua Bavington-Barber, who runs the company with his father Andrew, said staff are excited to offer their products to those further afield.

Mr Bavington Barber said: "We had always wanted to go national, it has just been the case of taking small steps to get there.

"We never expected it to be as popular as it has been – it just works so well.

"We've got everything we need to get going and are really looking forward to it – we sent out a few test boxes a couple of weeks ago and it went really well."

The boxes, which contain the frozen sausages and buns, as well as a choice of sauces, cheese and onion, will be delivered by DHL.

Despite only launching the service last weekend, the company has already received orders as far away as Edinburgh, while their kits are also proving popular in London.

Joshua added: "I've been responding to messages on Instagram from people asking if we would ever consider delivering nationally.

"It has mostly been people on the outskirts of Ipswich that we didn't previously deliver to – but we've even had people in Edinburgh place an order. It is crazy, but it is a really good boost for us."

Aside from selling their quintessential original sausage and freshly-baked buns, the company is now offering some of its speciality sausages, and a vegan option.

It has also teamed up with Ipswich independent business Kitty Bakes to offer chocolate brownies in their boxes.

Joshua added: "We've added our vegan sausages and some of our spicy sausages to the mix and teamed up with our friend Jodie from Kitty Bakes to start selling her brownies.

"It has been nice to team up with someone locally – they've been really popular too.

"With restrictions easing over Easter, we're looking at providing some BBQ boxes with more sausages inside too. They cook really nicely on the BBQ."

