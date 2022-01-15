A clothes and accessories shop that opened in Ipswich town centre during the run-up to Christmas has shut up shop after two months.

When House of Tweed opened in the former Hotter store in Tavern Street in November staff said they were looking forward to the festive season.

They said it might stay as a permanent store if there was a clear demand for it - but it has now closed. There was no permanent branding installed in the shop.

House of Tweed has stores in the south of England from Brighton to Gloucestershire and also has a website - but now it has no presence in Ipswich town centre.

The store is now empty, although the branding from its days as a Hotter shoe shop is still clear to see.