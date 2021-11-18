News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New store House of Tweed opens for Christmas in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 9:30 AM November 18, 2021
Some of the items in House of Tweed, which has moved into Ipswich town centre

House of Tweed, a new store selling handbags, clothes and accessories, has opened in Ipswich town centre.

The national retailer has moved into the former Hotter Shoes store in Tavern Street.

It is initially operating as a temporary shop in the run-up to Christmas, but it is hoped it may become a permanent addition to the town.

Some of the ranges at the new House of Tweed store in Ipswich

A spokesperson for House of Tweed said: "It's our newest store - we are based in between Gloucester and Brighton and haven't had a shop in the Ipswich area before.

"We are so happy to be in Ipswich and are extremely excited to join the local community and help make Christmas special."

House of Tweed has arrived in Ipswich town centre for Christmas

The spokesperson added: "The store will definitely be open until Christmas, and if Christmas goes down really well and people love the shop, then hopefully we will stay."

House of Tweed stocks handbags and accessories, including purses, scarves and hats, using tweed fabrics. 


