News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

How Ipswich high street has changed in 2022 so far

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2022
Josh Byworth in the doorway of his new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich

Josh Byworth has opened a new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

2022 has been a year of change in Ipswich so far.

Across the town, plenty of new businesses have opened their doors as people return to the high street after the global pandemic.

Here is how Ipswich's high street has changed in 2022 so far...

New clothes shops and boutiques

Dovile Marozaite, owner of Dress & Impress in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Dovile Marozaite, owner of Dress & Impress in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In 2022, Ipswich has seen an influx of clothes shops and boutiques to help give shoppers more choice as well as more reason to visit Ipswich.

Earlier this year, Essential Vintage opened in Eagle Street after a great degree of success as one of Ipswich's Microshops.

Gigi Boutique arrived in the summer on the first floor at Lewis Hair Hairdressers in Dogs Head Street and Dress & Impress Boutique moved in to St Nicolas Street.

Fresh places to eat and drink

General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer.

General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich continues to grow in the foodie world, with new additions like Honey + Harvey, Storico and Friterie Ipswich proving hits in the town.

Arguably the biggest change to Ipswich's high street is the arrival of The Botanist, which moved into the Old Post Office on the Corn Exchange this year and became a must-visit location.

There's still plenty to come for Ipswich's food scene though, with Taco Bell, BrewDog and Mulan Kitchen all coming soon.

Revamps and new designs

Ieva Wright of Waffles and More in Ipswich with her new retro arcade games. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Leva Wright of Waffles and More in Ipswich with her new retro arcade games - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14
  2. 2 Ipswich dance club takes final bow after 50 years
  3. 3 A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash
  1. 4 Plans for 'important' satellite park near Ipswich given green light
  2. 5 Dancer found with £400 of cocaine avoids prison sentence
  3. 6 See inside 'fantastic' £985K home close to Ipswich beauty spot
  4. 7 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  5. 8 'It wasn't funny' - Man's sentence adjourned for sending naked pictures
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: Criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 CCTV image released after fake £50 note used in Ipswich shop

Whilst some shops have opened, others have undergone significant change to keep customers coming.

Recently, the town's Lush store received a stylish new makeover, ahead of the 10th anniversary of its opening.

Waffle & More in Carr Street also added 16 original retro games machines, each with 1,000 games on.

Shops changing locations

Ann Summers opening soon shop front

Before the opening of the new Tavern Street site - Credit: Archant

Also in the town, some shops have changed their location, which might have caught out occasional visitors to the town.

Ann Summers moved from Westgate Street to Tavern Street and Game moved out of Tavern Street and into the Sports Direct in Carr Street in March.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man suffered serious injuries in Colchester

22-year-old charged with murder after death of man

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed due to a crash

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich family-run company, Watson & Hillhouse celebrates 50 years in business

Ipswich-based firm has been growing and expanding for last 50 years

Aleksandra Cupriak

person