How Ipswich high street has changed in 2022 so far

2022 has been a year of change in Ipswich so far.

Across the town, plenty of new businesses have opened their doors as people return to the high street after the global pandemic.

Here is how Ipswich's high street has changed in 2022 so far...

New clothes shops and boutiques

In 2022, Ipswich has seen an influx of clothes shops and boutiques to help give shoppers more choice as well as more reason to visit Ipswich.

Earlier this year, Essential Vintage opened in Eagle Street after a great degree of success as one of Ipswich's Microshops.

Gigi Boutique arrived in the summer on the first floor at Lewis Hair Hairdressers in Dogs Head Street and Dress & Impress Boutique moved in to St Nicolas Street.

Fresh places to eat and drink

Ipswich continues to grow in the foodie world, with new additions like Honey + Harvey, Storico and Friterie Ipswich proving hits in the town.

Arguably the biggest change to Ipswich's high street is the arrival of The Botanist, which moved into the Old Post Office on the Corn Exchange this year and became a must-visit location.

There's still plenty to come for Ipswich's food scene though, with Taco Bell, BrewDog and Mulan Kitchen all coming soon.

Revamps and new designs

Whilst some shops have opened, others have undergone significant change to keep customers coming.

Recently, the town's Lush store received a stylish new makeover, ahead of the 10th anniversary of its opening.

Waffle & More in Carr Street also added 16 original retro games machines, each with 1,000 games on.

Shops changing locations

Also in the town, some shops have changed their location, which might have caught out occasional visitors to the town.

Ann Summers moved from Westgate Street to Tavern Street and Game moved out of Tavern Street and into the Sports Direct in Carr Street in March.