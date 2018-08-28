Business podcast on the potential consequences of a vote of no confidence in Theresa May tonight

Jessica Hill with James Feltwell of currency exchange provider 1FX Archant

As the managing director of 1FX, a foreign exchange provider based in Felixstowe, our guest on today’s podcast, James Feltwell, is particularly concerned about market volatility and the potential fallout of a disorderly Brexit.

He talks on today’s show about how the Suffolk business leaders he speaks to are feeling about Brexit, and how it could affect them, in light of today’s political developments.