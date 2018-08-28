Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

How to keep hold of more of your money

PUBLISHED: 09:44 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 23 November 2018

How to keep more of your money - rather than just throwing it away Picture: Getty Images

How to keep more of your money - rather than just throwing it away Picture: Getty Images

Archant

In this week’s financial column, Peter Sharkey explains why it’s so easy to spend too much on fees when you’re investing – and how to reduce these costs.

Say it quickly and an annual investment management fee of 1.5pc doesn’t sound much; after all, the people doing the work must be paid. Yet for someone aged 25 who conscientiously hands money over to a fund manager for four decades until she retires, the cumulative impact of that innocuous-looking 1.5pc annual fee is colossal. By the time our 25-year-old reaches 65, almost 38pc of her pension saving will have been creamed off by fund managers and advisers.

“The finance industry is not designed efficiently to create wealth for others. It has become positively awesome at creating wealth for itself,” conclude the authors of the best-selling book, What They Do With Your Money which exposes the fees individuals are charged by some institutions for having their savings managed, or simply administered.

Many of those who took out a pension product in the 1980s and 1990s, for example, were overcharged for years.

My brother, for instance, handed over an increasing amount to a pension provider every month for nigh-on 15 years. Inertia ensured he rarely checked how the cash was being invested. Ultimately, however, he was horrified to learn that only just over half (53pc) of his monthly contribution was actually being invested; the rest disappeared in a combination of policy charges (2.0pc); waiver of contribution charges (3pc); contribution protection charges (1.5pc) and an enormous charge for life assurance cover which equated to almost 40pc.

Prior to consolidating them into one, a decade ago, I had several small pensions, one of which was subject to a raft of charges, including an annual cost of 3.5pc used “to cover the costs of setting up the plan, or each new payment level to it.” In other words, ‘used to pay ongoing commissions’.

Pension-related charges sometimes look so innocuous, many people feel slightly embarrassed to question them, but they mount up.

Yet reducing fees can have an enormous impact on your pension. Were you to invest £10,000 over a ten-year period into a fund charging 1.5pc a year and the investment enjoyed annual growth of 5pc (the long-term stock market average), you would have around £15,100 at the end of the period. If, however, the management fee was 0.75pc, your balance would be £16,200, more than 7pc higher.

It follows that one of the keys to building a sizeable retirement pot, using tax-efficient products such as an ISA, or a SIPP, is to avoid the mountain of fees and expenses.

“Given the volume of news and articles regarding the state pension and the likelihood of the retirement age rising, it’s no surprise that more and more people wish to start their own pension by opening, say, a stocks and shares ISA or a Self-invested personal pension,” concludes Tess Pyrek of MoneyMapp.com, the online finance website.

“People are making these commitments because they appreciate the benefits that can accrue over the long term,” says Ms Pyrek, who adds: “However, it’s imperative that costs are kept to a minimum because if they’re not, charges and fees, particularly if they’re deducted from capital, can seriously undermine the longer-term effectiveness of your monthly contributions.”

Earlier this month, Investors Chronicle, the respected investment magazine published by the FT, examined ISA costs, including the annual administration charges levied by a number of well-known investment platforms. There was a considerable variance in these costs.

Alliance Trust Savings, for instance, charge £120 a year (which includes four free trades) for administering an ISA, while The Share Centre levy an annual charge of £57.60. Invest over £1 million with Fidelity Personal Investing and you pay nothing, but starting an ISA with a couple of thousand pounds with the same firm will cost you £45.

ISAs have long been associated with generous tax breaks, which has resulted in them becoming the cornerstone of many investors’ portfolios. They’re considered ideal for those with longer-term investment plans, not least because the funds held within the accounts have time to grow and contend with almost inevitable market volatility.

Where once pensions and investment accounts were opaque at best, transparency and ease of access have become standard features of today’s ISA accounts, developments designed to ensure the beneficiaries retain more of their own money and avoid the longer-term dangers of paying too much in peripheral fees. Little wonder they’ve proved so popular.

To open a low-cost stocks and shares ISA with TAM Asset Management, visit MoneyMapp.com/isa

THE WEEK IN NUMBERS

20

Hipsters rejoice! Christmas beard lights are the festive season’s ‘must-have’. A box of 20 multi-coloured nano lights include clips that fix them to beards. The lights are heat-less, but users are advised to avoid getting them wet.

•£280 million

When ultimate multi-tasker George Osborne announced the introduction of a ‘sugar tax’ in 2016, it was forecast to raise £520 million a year for the Treasury. Latest figures show it will generate £240 million by April 2019, a shortfall of £280 million.

•48 years

One of the world’s longest surveys, conducted over 48 years, concluded that quiet and tidy teenagers are more likely to enjoy a long life. Beginning in 1960, the survey found that rowdier, more ‘impulsive’ teens were less likely to make it to their late 60s.

•£750

Bath Spa University has become the first to officially ignore A-level grades and issue unconditional offers to those who impress at interview. School leavers who exceed their predicted A-level grades will be awarded a £750 bonus by the university should they take up their place.

For further financial advice, check out Peter Sharkey’s regular finance column, The Week in Numbers.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

23 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

07:53 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

07:30 Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Recorded abuse crimes up, but most victims still decline further action

05:30 Tom Potter
About 13% of crime is related to domestic abuse in Suffolk. The same percentage of domestic abuse offences result in charges Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Domestic abuse now accounts for one in every eight Suffolk crimes and almost half of all homicides.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

51 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

53 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Head of Stowmarket autism club gets members ready for independent life

09:15 Jake Foxford
There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Sometimes it is the little things in life, such as food shopping, buying a train ticket or going to the cinema, which are taken for granted.

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Yesterday, 22:21 Amy Gibbons
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Show Job Lists

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24