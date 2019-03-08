Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

New business hub launched to help smaller firms and self-employed in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 09:55 25 March 2019

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY

Archant

A new business hub has been launched in Felixstowe aimed at helping and supporting the town’s smaller enterprises.

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEYMayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY

The project – the brainchild of Felixstowe Chamber of Commerce – will help new, emerging and existing businesses and the self-employed.

Located above the Crafty Coffee café in Hamilton Road, The Hub will provide the town’s start-ups, sole traders and SMEs with services ranging from information on training opportunities and essential business advice to regular events addressing the various issues and challenges businesses face.

Opening the venture, Graham Newman, Mayor of Felixstowe, said: “This new Hub will be a fantastic asset for supporting Felixstowe’s many smaller businesses, which play such an important role in the town’s growth. Starting and running a business can be a real challenge, so giving business owners access to a facility which offers helpful advice and guidance could be vital to achieving success.”

Chamber chairman Roger Abbott said: “We’re thrilled to launch this innovative facility that aims to support the needs of the town’s smaller businesses and self-employed, helping to stimulate economic prosperity in Felixstowe. It speaks volumes that we have already helped one or two prospective new businesses in the town.”

The Hub is open to all business people and provides access to free wi-fi and networking opportunities, alongside discounted coffee.

It is also available to hire by other organisations for training or business meetings by arrangement.

Mr Abbott said: “We want everyone to take full advantage of this new facility.

“They can come along to do some work on their laptop, network and chat to others about business ideas, or get details of local training opportunities and a wide range of business advice.”

The venture will also offer advice on helping older businessmen and women to get back to work, and work with the Careers and Enterprise company and the Seckford Foundation to provide a business mentoring scheme for senior pupils at Felixstowe Academy.

It will open Tuesdays from 2pm, and Wednesday and Thursday from 10am. Details of the events at the Hub can be found at www.felixstowechamber.co.uk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Save money on bottlebrush trees

Bottlebrush trees grow well in the UK and have a lovely lemon scent Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

New business hub launched to help smaller firms and self-employed in Felixstowe

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY

Former EADT and Star reporter completes half marathon following leukemia diagnosis

Chris Brammer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Region treated to sunny skies as calm spell continues

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists