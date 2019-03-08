New business hub launched to help smaller firms and self-employed in Felixstowe

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY Archant

A new business hub has been launched in Felixstowe aimed at helping and supporting the town’s smaller enterprises.

The project – the brainchild of Felixstowe Chamber of Commerce – will help new, emerging and existing businesses and the self-employed.

Located above the Crafty Coffee café in Hamilton Road, The Hub will provide the town’s start-ups, sole traders and SMEs with services ranging from information on training opportunities and essential business advice to regular events addressing the various issues and challenges businesses face.

Opening the venture, Graham Newman, Mayor of Felixstowe, said: “This new Hub will be a fantastic asset for supporting Felixstowe’s many smaller businesses, which play such an important role in the town’s growth. Starting and running a business can be a real challenge, so giving business owners access to a facility which offers helpful advice and guidance could be vital to achieving success.”

Chamber chairman Roger Abbott said: “We’re thrilled to launch this innovative facility that aims to support the needs of the town’s smaller businesses and self-employed, helping to stimulate economic prosperity in Felixstowe. It speaks volumes that we have already helped one or two prospective new businesses in the town.”

The Hub is open to all business people and provides access to free wi-fi and networking opportunities, alongside discounted coffee.

It is also available to hire by other organisations for training or business meetings by arrangement.

Mr Abbott said: “We want everyone to take full advantage of this new facility.

“They can come along to do some work on their laptop, network and chat to others about business ideas, or get details of local training opportunities and a wide range of business advice.”

The venture will also offer advice on helping older businessmen and women to get back to work, and work with the Careers and Enterprise company and the Seckford Foundation to provide a business mentoring scheme for senior pupils at Felixstowe Academy.

It will open Tuesdays from 2pm, and Wednesday and Thursday from 10am. Details of the events at the Hub can be found at www.felixstowechamber.co.uk