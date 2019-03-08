New Hughes Electrical discount store opens in Ipswich

Rachael Murrell and Luke Croucher in the Hughes Outlet store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: JOHN HASHAK. Partnership Plus

The branch in Felixstowe Road offers customers a range of domestic appliances with savings of up to 50% - including cookers, fridges, freezers, washing machines, dryers, microwaves and TVs.

They will be ex-display models, goods which have been returned after delivery to customers, or those which have been slightly damaged in transit.

However before being put on display all items will have been fully tested by a skilled engineer, said Hughes.

It is part of a new concept that the store is running.

Luke Croucher, Hughes stock clearance manager, said; "There are many reasons why goods are returned; customers can change their minds for whatever reason which we are happy to accommodate; items may suffer some kind of superficial damage during transit or they could simply have been unpacked and put on display in one of our stores.

"So, we decided it would make sense to put them all in one location to give customers easy access and the branch on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich was ideal - a modern store with plenty of onsite customer parking.

"All items are in perfect working order and come with a 12-month warranty valid from the date they are purchased from the Outlet store, and offer savings of between 10% 50%. A good example was an £899 ex-display range cooker just sold for £550."

The new operation will be under the control of branch manager Rachael Murrell, who said: "The store is now split roughly 50/50 between Outlet items and the wide range of quality electrical goods you would find in any Hughes branch.

"Typically, we will have around 150 Outlet items, each individually priced, at any one time with stock literally changing day to day. So, if people are looking for a bargain they need to come and see what is currently on offer.

"All Outlet goods were originally supplied by Hughes and are well known brands such as Hotpoint or Bosch."