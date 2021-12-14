Hughes store in town centre to close down

Hughes technology store in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich will be closing down this weekend - Credit: Google Maps

An electrical store which has been in Ipswich town centre for more than 40 years is set to close this weekend.

Hughes, in Upper Brook Street, will close on Saturday, December 18, after bosses say they have experienced a "significant decline" in customers.

Bosses have put this down to customers choosing to use their website or their remaining Ipswich stores - in Felixstowe Road and Martlesham.

A statement from Hughes reads: "We expect this trend to continue while increasing costs make closing the store a necessity.

"This decision has not been taken lightly as we have had a store in the town centre for 40 years, but it must be taken to protect the future of the company.

"I appreciate this may be disappointing news, but I would like to reassure you that the excellent service you have received at Upper Brook Street store will also be offered to you online and out our other nearby locations."