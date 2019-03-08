Cafe voted best tea/coffee shop in Suffolk is moving into Ipswich town centre

An award-winning vegan cafe is moving into a prime spot in Ipswich town centre.

Hullabaloo cafe owners Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham are moving their business from Cemetery Road, Ipswich, were it was launched almost a year ago, into the former Jenny Wren's Yarns shop in St Peter's Street.

It comes just weeks after it won the prestigious honour of best tea/coffee shop in the Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.

Partner Jennie Debenham said: "We have been waiting for somewhere to come up in St Peter's Street for a while. We love the atmosphere.

"We want to be in the town centre where there is more footfall. We hope to have moved in by the summer market day. We are not sure how long it will take.

"Customers have been brilliant since we opened. We have a lot of people who are not vegan but want to try good, healthy food.

"There is a growing interest in plant-based food.

"We were very pleased to win an award at the Suffolk Food and Drink Awards, it was really unexpected."