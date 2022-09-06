'Unprecedented' energy bills threaten 'existence' of much-loved Hullabaloo
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An award-winning vegan café located in the Ipswich town centre is facing “unprecedented challenges that threaten its existence”.
Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham, the owners of Hullabaloo in St Peter's Street, say they may be forced to make some “difficult decisions” by rising energy prices and are asking the community for help.
The owners said: “Our tenancy runs out in a few months and we face the difficult decision of whether to continue.”
Hullabaloo is hoping that its loyal community can collectively generate creative ideas and solutions to help keep its doors open.
Jon said: “We are the only plant-based café in Ipswich. We were actually the first and then a few other cafés appeared, but they’re gone. Now it's just us again.
“We offer our customers really fresh, healthy local food that doesn't come out of a deep-fat fryer or a freezer. We don’t even use microwaves.
“Everything in our café is handmade, produced from local farms, it is all organic, but those things come with a cost. We pay more for our food.”
The Hullabaloo bosses said the café went through a very tough time during the pandemic, but managed to stay open.
Now the biggest struggle for Jon and Jennie is spiralling energy bills.
Jon said: “On average, we used to pay £200 a month. Last month it was £520, and it’s going to rise again.
“Our bills increased by 250%. We were always cutting it just fine, honestly. Every month we were thinking – maybe next month we will make a bit more money. We don’t even pay ourselves.”
The parents of one-year-old twins and a seven-year-old said that they do not have any more extra time or energy to put into their business.
Jon added: “We’ve got some ideas, maybe we’ll start food delivery services or open late during weekends."
“We would like our community to share their ideas, so maybe we can get through this together.”
Jennie and Jon are hosting a meeting with free tea and cake at the café on Thursday, September 8 to talk through the ideas and shape the future of the café in a bid to stay open.