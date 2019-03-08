Video

First look inside new home of Hullabaloo

Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham , owners of Hullabaloo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An award-winning vegan cafe has moved to a prime spot in Ipswich town centre for independent businesses.

Hullabaloo has now opened in St Peters Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hullabaloo has now opened in St Peters Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After a year of running the first Hullabaloo in Cemetery Road, owners Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham jumped at the opportunity of moving into the popular location of St Peter's Street.

The restaurant which has been invitingly decorated with a pop of pink paint, replaces the former Jenny Wren's Yarns shop and can be found opposite Applaud, another highly respected independent cafe.

Speaking of the move, Jon said: "We are really excited. We've got this glorious shop front with light and a great community of people.

"We have had a massive team of volunteers and helpers. They have come out of the woodwork to help us.

"Some have helped physically, some with moral support. We are very grateful. The professionals have been brilliant too."

Hullabaloo officially opened its doors on Saturday, June 22 and its opening hours will be 9am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The couple originally launched their vegan cafe away from the town centre, and this year it was named the Best Coffee and Tea Shop in the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink awards.

Jon's partner Jennie added: "Customers have been brilliant since we opened. We have a lot of people who are not vegan but want to try good, healthy food.

"We were very pleased to win at the Suffolk Food and Drink Awards, it was really unexpected."

Inside the cafe there is a strong focus on reusable and recycled furniture - with recycled birthday cards used as table numbers, tables made from wrought iron bases and rescued timber, and the counters made from old scaffold boards.

