21-hour Ipswich help convoy sets out for Ukraine

Ardent Hire Solutions is preparing to lead a 21-hour long convoy to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Credit: Ardent Hire Solutions

An Ipswich business is preparing to lead a 21-hour long convoy to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As part of its Plant and Hire Aid Alliance, Ardent Hire Solutions will be front and centre of a 16-van fleet transporting supplies such as emergency beds, medical supplies, long-lasting food and a makeshift ambulance.

As of August, the United Nations said 12 million have fled their homes in Ukraine, including five million who have left for neighbouring countries and seven million who remain displaced - Credit: Ardent Hire Solutions

The convoy will start its journey in St Neots on Sunday, October 16 and will travel across Germany and Poland before stopping at Košice, Slovakia - close to the Ukrainian border.

There, a number of aid workers will unpack supplies in a warehouse before transporting them into the war-torn country.

"We're doing our bit to get behind the humanitarian relief effort," said Jeremy Fish, Ardent's chief executive.

Jeremy Fish (left) said: "We're doing our bit to get behind the humanitarian relief effort" - Credit: Ardent Hire Solutions

"This isn't about publicity.

"We just want to be a force for good and remind people that this crisis is still going on."

Jeremy said there were "around 1500 boxes to deliver" - Credit: Ardent Hire Solutions

Supplies are gathered via donations from both businesses and the general public.

The list of wanted provisions has been put together by Rotary International.

The company has been running convoys since March 2022, a month after the Russian invasion began.

This time, the fleet will include a makeshift ambulance which will be left in Ukraine.

"We've got around 1500 boxes to deliver," said Jeremy.

Supplies are gathered via donations from both businesses and the general public - Credit: Ardent Hire Solutions

"There are a number of plant hire companies taking part and helping out.

"We want to show we're an industry that can do a lot of good."

The convoy will depart St Neots at 6am on Sunday before taking a short rest in Dresden on Saturday night.

Vans will then press on to Slovakia on Monday.

In total, the route will run for over 1,200 miles and over 21 hours - Credit: Google Maps

In total, the route will run for over 1,200 miles.

Speaking to this newspaper in August, Jeremy said: "We want to raise public awareness of the reality of this human tragedy.

"As we approach the winter, it will only worsen.

"This project is about helping those at the heart of this human tragedy which continues to unfold in front of our very eyes."