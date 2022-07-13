Hundreds of jobs could be coming to Ipswich as BT announces new plans

Hundreds of new jobs could be made available in Ipswich as BT announces plans to create 2,800 new roles - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of new jobs could be made available in Ipswich as BT announces plans to create 2,800 new roles worldwide.

In the UK, 1,000 of the roles will be made available across its hub sites.

The company said it hopes to fill highly-skilled roles in product management, software engineering, cloud, design, data, AI and machine learning.

Harmeen Mehta, chief digital and innovation officer at BT, said: “Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth.

“To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way.”

BT said its financial outlook remains unchanged as the incremental costs associated with its hiring plans are offset by a reduction in reliance on subcontracted labour.