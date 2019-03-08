E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

30 beers and ciders and music at Ipswich beer festival

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 August 2019

The Briarbank Brewery is all set for its sixth summer beer festival over Bank Holiday weekend. Head brewer Robert Pyke, right, and trainer brewer Daniel Hydes at the Briarbank. Picture: GAVIN KING

The Briarbank Brewery is all set for its sixth summer beer festival over Bank Holiday weekend. Head brewer Robert Pyke, right, and trainer brewer Daniel Hydes at the Briarbank. Picture: GAVIN KING

Archant

Ipswich's independent Briarbank Brewery is gearing up for its sixth summer beer festival this weekend.

The pump clip for Briarbank Brewery's Imperial Black Horse Stout, which is on sale at the summer beer festival. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERYThe pump clip for Briarbank Brewery's Imperial Black Horse Stout, which is on sale at the summer beer festival. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

The August Bank Holiday beer festival features its own brewed beers - including the 100th bath of its Black Horse Stout, and a range of the best brews from other craft brewers in Suffolk.

The Irish-style full-bodied Imperial Black Horse Stout will be on offer from Friday August 23 through to Bank Holiday Monday at the Fore Street brewery, close to the Ipswich Waterfront.

Local breweries represented at the festival include Cabin Brewery from Bildeston, Humber Doucy Brewing of Bacton, Starwing Brewery from Redgrave, Mauldons from Sudbury, Mr Bees Brewery - a Trimley-based brewer who uses his own honey within his recipe, Station 119 of Eye, The Krafty Braumeister from Leiston, Calvors of Stonham Aspal, Ampersand from Bungay, and Brewshed from Bury St Edmunds,

There are around 2,500 pints of beer ready to be consumed over the weekend.

Robert Lewis-Pyke, the head brewer at Briarbank, said: "Now on our sixth round of the Briarbank Beer Festival, we're excited to debut our hundredth batch of Black Horse Stout, together with 30 more beers and ciders, to our customers regular and new.

You may also want to watch:

"With free entry for all, it's a great opportunity for people to sample different tastes. And we'll still be serving our wide range of drinks and hand-crafted ales in our first-floor bar too."

The festival takes place mainly in the Briarbank's new lounge bar, at ground floor level.

There will be live music over the weekend. On Friday the sounds of the Sixties from Words & Music, on Saturday August 24 from Matt White & the Emulsions and on Sunday blues and funk from Undercover.

There is no entry fee for the festival.

The Briarbank Brewery is in Fore Street, Ipswich behind Isaacs on the Quay.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Ed Sheeran spotted cheering on Town at Portman Road

Ed Sheeran celebrates James Norwood's goal to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich's Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I grew up glued to Eastenders – now I’m the new girl on Albert Square’

The former Kesgrave High School pupil made her debut on BBC's Eastenders on Tuesday night Picture: RUTH CRAFER

WATCH: Unseen footage from Ed Sheeran’s legendary gig at The Swan

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What’s On at the cinema for autumn 2019: Blockbusters and awards season treats

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker provides the final chapter of the current Star Wars storyline when it opens this Christmas Photo: LucasFilm

Supermarket taste test 2019: What’s the best veggie burger?

What's the best supermarket vegetarian burger? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists