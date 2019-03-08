30 beers and ciders and music at Ipswich beer festival

The Briarbank Brewery is all set for its sixth summer beer festival over Bank Holiday weekend. Head brewer Robert Pyke, right, and trainer brewer Daniel Hydes at the Briarbank. Picture: GAVIN KING Archant

Ipswich's independent Briarbank Brewery is gearing up for its sixth summer beer festival this weekend.

The pump clip for Briarbank Brewery's Imperial Black Horse Stout, which is on sale at the summer beer festival. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY The pump clip for Briarbank Brewery's Imperial Black Horse Stout, which is on sale at the summer beer festival. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

The August Bank Holiday beer festival features its own brewed beers - including the 100th bath of its Black Horse Stout, and a range of the best brews from other craft brewers in Suffolk.

The Irish-style full-bodied Imperial Black Horse Stout will be on offer from Friday August 23 through to Bank Holiday Monday at the Fore Street brewery, close to the Ipswich Waterfront.

Local breweries represented at the festival include Cabin Brewery from Bildeston, Humber Doucy Brewing of Bacton, Starwing Brewery from Redgrave, Mauldons from Sudbury, Mr Bees Brewery - a Trimley-based brewer who uses his own honey within his recipe, Station 119 of Eye, The Krafty Braumeister from Leiston, Calvors of Stonham Aspal, Ampersand from Bungay, and Brewshed from Bury St Edmunds,

There are around 2,500 pints of beer ready to be consumed over the weekend.

Robert Lewis-Pyke, the head brewer at Briarbank, said: "Now on our sixth round of the Briarbank Beer Festival, we're excited to debut our hundredth batch of Black Horse Stout, together with 30 more beers and ciders, to our customers regular and new.

"With free entry for all, it's a great opportunity for people to sample different tastes. And we'll still be serving our wide range of drinks and hand-crafted ales in our first-floor bar too."

The festival takes place mainly in the Briarbank's new lounge bar, at ground floor level.

There will be live music over the weekend. On Friday the sounds of the Sixties from Words & Music, on Saturday August 24 from Matt White & the Emulsions and on Sunday blues and funk from Undercover.

There is no entry fee for the festival.

The Briarbank Brewery is in Fore Street, Ipswich behind Isaacs on the Quay.