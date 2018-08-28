Free event with a charity donation

Tim Ellett, marketing director speaking at a previous Marketing Centre event. Picture: MARK PEARSON Archant

The Marketing Centre is continuing its Strategic Growth Series of workshops in the Eastern region - offering local SMEs tips for expansion in the current economic climate.

The next workshop, on January 15 in Chelmsford is on the theme of A New Year – Are Your Business Finances In Good Shape?

At the beginning of the New Year, there will be many businesses planning to grow through investing or seeking finance.

Making the right decision on how to finance business can be complex and making the wrong financing option could be a costly mistake.

Experienced finance directors, Chris Stockley and Simon Tucker will be hosting an interactive workshop on the finance options open to firms which will enable their business to grow. They will provide theory, small and large business case studies and practical advice on:

Optimising cash flow and profit through The Power Of One finance approach

How business modelling can highlight pressure points

Exploring the broad range of equity, working capital and fixed asset funding options available

Having good forecasting and planning processes in place.

Each workshop takes place at Hylands House (8-10am), Chelmsford. Delegates can attend one, or as many of the events as they would like. A £20 charitable donation to local charity, DABD who provide support for vulnerable people of all ages and abilities is suggested.