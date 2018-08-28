Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Free event with a charity donation

PUBLISHED: 14:08 10 January 2019

Tim Ellett, marketing director speaking at a previous Marketing Centre event. Picture: MARK PEARSON

Tim Ellett, marketing director speaking at a previous Marketing Centre event. Picture: MARK PEARSON

Archant

The Marketing Centre is continuing its Strategic Growth Series of workshops in the Eastern region - offering local SMEs tips for expansion in the current economic climate.

The Marketing Centre is continuing its Strategic Growth Series of workshops in the Eastern region - offering local SMEs tips for expansion in the current economic climate.

The next workshop, on January 15 in Chelmsford is on the theme of A New Year – Are Your Business Finances In Good Shape?

At the beginning of the New Year, there will be many businesses planning to grow through investing or seeking finance.

Making the right decision on how to finance business can be complex and making the wrong financing option could be a costly mistake.

Experienced finance directors, Chris Stockley and Simon Tucker will be hosting an interactive workshop on the finance options open to firms which will enable their business to grow. They will provide theory, small and large business case studies and practical advice on:

Optimising cash flow and profit through The Power Of One finance approach

How business modelling can highlight pressure points

Exploring the broad range of equity, working capital and fixed asset funding options available

Having good forecasting and planning processes in place.

Each workshop takes place at Hylands House (8-10am), Chelmsford. Delegates can attend one, or as many of the events as they would like. A £20 charitable donation to local charity, DABD who provide support for vulnerable people of all ages and abilities is suggested.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Taxi driver broke equality law by refusing to allow guide dog into cab

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Updated Rail services reopen after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Speed checks to be carried out on Suffolk roads in police crackdown

Suffolk police will be holding a crackdown on speeding. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Van driver says he knew nothing of plans to attack Ipswich teenager

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

German supermarket wars: Find out who is gaining territory in Suffolk and North Essex

A new Aldi future store. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

Speeding Alfa driver had no licence, police said

The speeding Alfa Romeo car that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Wool-I-Am’s biggest fan gets a sweet surprise

James Smith, Amelia Smith and Cllr Jones running the sweet stall for Wool-I-Am Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Teenager re-arrested in Daniel Saunders murder probe

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Jarvis wins Stow Scramble after crashing into Madgwick – again!

Senior winner Kieran Jarvis leads James Madgwick in the Stow Scramble. Picture: FERGUS MUIR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists