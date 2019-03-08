New Iceland Food Warehouse to open at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park

An Iceland Food Warehouse store is set for Ipswich's Euro Retail Park. Picture: N Seddon Nicholas A Seddon

Supermarket giant Iceland is to launch two of its new Food Warehouse stores in Ipswich this summer.

Two newly-refurbished units at Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road, are nearing completion. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Two newly-refurbished units at Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road, are nearing completion. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The company is already advertising for staff to work at the stores.

One of the new stores, which are billed as "Iceland's bigger little brother", will be at the Suffolk Retail Park in London Road, Ipswich.

The other is planned for the Euro Retail Park.

At the Suffolk Retail Park, neighbours include The Range, Argos, Halfords and Next.

Iceland confirmed the new stores were in its current year development programme, with opening dates in the summer yet to be firmed up and announced.

Despite the continuing difficulties of tradtional town centres, including Ipswich, growth of out-of-town sites shows no sign of waning - with major new arrivals at the Martlesham Retail Park and Ransomes Euro Park recently.

The owners of Suffolk Retail Park have invested heavily in improvements to the Ipswich park, with the Food Warehouse also set to be joined by a Home Bargains discount store.

Home Bargains already has a major presence at Martlesham, a purpose-built store which opened in January last year.

It has also has stores at Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds.