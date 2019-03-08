Video

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Crowds gathered in Ipswich for the opening of the town's latest supermarket - an Iceland Food Warehouse at Euro Retail Park.

Customers were eager to take a look at the Food Warehouse. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Customers were eager to take a look at the Food Warehouse. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 8,694sq ft store is aimed at family bulk buying, with special deals on larger packs of frozen food and some household goods.

This £750,000 supermarket has created 30 new jobs and is alongside B&M store and Sports Direct.

Manager Simon Adcock opened the doors at 9am, with about 100 shoppers queuing up to have a look.

He said: "These stores are very popular. They offer all the range of food and goods and the opportunity to bulk buy and save more money is popular.

The shop sells a lot of multi-pack items aimed at the bigger shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The shop sells a lot of multi-pack items aimed at the bigger shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It fits in with people who want to do bigger shops.

"One of our most popular items is 5kg bags of chicken."