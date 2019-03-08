See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 12:08 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 30 July 2019
Archant
Crowds gathered in Ipswich for the opening of the town's latest supermarket - an Iceland Food Warehouse at Euro Retail Park.
The 8,694sq ft store is aimed at family bulk buying, with special deals on larger packs of frozen food and some household goods.
This £750,000 supermarket has created 30 new jobs and is alongside B&M store and Sports Direct.
Manager Simon Adcock opened the doors at 9am, with about 100 shoppers queuing up to have a look.
He said: "These stores are very popular. They offer all the range of food and goods and the opportunity to bulk buy and save more money is popular.
"It fits in with people who want to do bigger shops.
"One of our most popular items is 5kg bags of chicken."