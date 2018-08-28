Supporting employees through retirement

A workshop dedicated to understanding the challenges businesses face when it comes to employee retirement planning, and identifying simple solutions for supporting employees, will be held at the University of Essex on January 31.

Psychology researchers and lecturers Dr Jonathan Rolison and Dr Veronica Lamarche from the University of Essex will present and facilitate discussions on what businesses can do to set employees up for a successful retirement and maximise engagement with their inter-generational workforce.

Many businesses recognise that promoting diversity through the championing of older workers and retirement solutions are key to unlocking innovation and securing long term employee retention. To deliver on this, many businesses are actively looking for ways to help their employees prepare for retirement, recognising that financial preparation alone is not enough to support good health and well-being during retirement. However, most financial planning policies and recommendations ignore the psychosocial planning prior to retirement that is associated with higher employee engagement in the years leading up to retirement, and better outcomes post-retirement.

For more information and to secure one of the 12 free places available on the workshop for your business, please call or email Daniel Jolles (dj17433@essex.ac.uk) or call 01206 876372.