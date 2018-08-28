Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wellbeing initiatives earn iGO4 Workplace of the Year title

PUBLISHED: 10:50 19 January 2019

Members of iGO4's Health and Wellbeing team at the Living Sport Awards, Tori Bradshaw finanncial accountant, Katie Bedford project manager and Robyn Penniall business analyst Picture: NONE SUCHE MEDIA

Members of iGO4's Health and Wellbeing team at the Living Sport Awards, Tori Bradshaw finanncial accountant, Katie Bedford project manager and Robyn Penniall business analyst Picture: NONE SUCHE MEDIA

nonesuchemedia.com

Those who over-indulged throughout the festive period may consider working at insurance broker iGO4, which has claim to being Colchester’s healthiest place to work after being named Workplace of the Year by charity Living Sport.

Employees at iGO4 take part in a cycle challenge to raise money for Cancer Research Picture: iGO4Employees at iGO4 take part in a cycle challenge to raise money for Cancer Research Picture: iGO4

The company, which has sites in Colchester and Peterborough, was recognised at the charity’s annual Living Sport Awards for its commitment to helping its employees keep fit and healthy, as well as supporting community engagement through sport. Free quarterly health checks and discounted gym memberships for employees who will benefit from being more active are just two of the reasons judges said it deserved the title.

Employees at the firm’s Colchester site benefit from in-office fitness classes, as well as numerous fundraising and volunteering opportunities. iGO4 also encourages community participation in sport by supporting local sports teams and employee participation in physical challenges to raise money for good causes.

A new healthy-eating initiative for 2019 is seeing employees receive free fruit and contribute recipes to create a book of tasty and nutritious dishes.

The company was also commended for wider efforts to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of its employees, such as offering free health checks and providing training to managers on how to recognise and support employees living with mental health issues.

Chief executive of iGO4 Matt Munro said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted. Nothing is more important to us than our people, and it’s recognition of everything we do to make sure that they are happy, healthy and enjoy coming to work every day. We’ll continue striving to make iGO4 an even better place to work, changing perceptions of what it means to work in a contact centre in the process.”

The company has grown rapidly since its launch and it now has offices in Peterborough and Colchester, with over 350 people working across the two sites.

It provides a progressive and inclusive working environment, with opportunities for personal and professional development, including apprenticeships, he added.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Road closed after multi vehicle crash near Ipswich double roundabout

The crash happened on the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Video Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Lambert surprises Town fans by paying for their travel to Blackburn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert signs his open letter to the club's supporters, thanking them for sticking with his team.

PCC’s shock as drivers exceed limits through Suffolk’s speed cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Gallery Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Review: The Chicago Blues Brothers, Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, January 18

The Chicago Blues Brothers on stage at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

3,848 motorists caught speeding on Orwell Bridge last year

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lambert surprises Town fans by paying for their travel to Blackburn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert signs his open letter to the club's supporters, thanking them for sticking with his team.

Review: What’s new vegan cafe The Greenhouse like?

A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists