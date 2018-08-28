Wellbeing initiatives earn iGO4 Workplace of the Year title

Members of iGO4's Health and Wellbeing team at the Living Sport Awards, Tori Bradshaw finanncial accountant, Katie Bedford project manager and Robyn Penniall business analyst Picture: NONE SUCHE MEDIA nonesuchemedia.com

Those who over-indulged throughout the festive period may consider working at insurance broker iGO4, which has claim to being Colchester’s healthiest place to work after being named Workplace of the Year by charity Living Sport.

Employees at iGO4 take part in a cycle challenge to raise money for Cancer Research Picture: iGO4 Employees at iGO4 take part in a cycle challenge to raise money for Cancer Research Picture: iGO4

The company, which has sites in Colchester and Peterborough, was recognised at the charity’s annual Living Sport Awards for its commitment to helping its employees keep fit and healthy, as well as supporting community engagement through sport. Free quarterly health checks and discounted gym memberships for employees who will benefit from being more active are just two of the reasons judges said it deserved the title.

Employees at the firm’s Colchester site benefit from in-office fitness classes, as well as numerous fundraising and volunteering opportunities. iGO4 also encourages community participation in sport by supporting local sports teams and employee participation in physical challenges to raise money for good causes.

A new healthy-eating initiative for 2019 is seeing employees receive free fruit and contribute recipes to create a book of tasty and nutritious dishes.

The company was also commended for wider efforts to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of its employees, such as offering free health checks and providing training to managers on how to recognise and support employees living with mental health issues.

Chief executive of iGO4 Matt Munro said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted. Nothing is more important to us than our people, and it’s recognition of everything we do to make sure that they are happy, healthy and enjoy coming to work every day. We’ll continue striving to make iGO4 an even better place to work, changing perceptions of what it means to work in a contact centre in the process.”

The company has grown rapidly since its launch and it now has offices in Peterborough and Colchester, with over 350 people working across the two sites.

It provides a progressive and inclusive working environment, with opportunities for personal and professional development, including apprenticeships, he added.