Ipswich tech firm secures final unit at town business centre

Colin Kreidewolf, Ipswich Borough Councillor, with Kevin Ward, Chief Financial Officer at IJYI (front and centre), IP-City Centre support team Loretta Watson, Emma Chamberlain and Lidia Kasiarz (left) and the IJYI team (right) - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A modern business and conference centre located close to the Ipswich Waterfront is now full after completing the lease of its last remaining unit.

Ipswich-based tech firm IJYI is the final occupant of IP-City Centre, on Bath Street.

The company, which will soon celebrate its eighth birthday, provides a comprehensive portfolio of consultancy services in the software development field.

IP-City Centre, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

IJYI joins fellow occupants, Archant, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Seetec, Trimble and West Suffolk Training, along with other smaller firms.

Kevin Ward, the chief financial officer at IJYI, said: “We looked at different options for office space in central Ipswich, but the decision to move to IP-City Centre was one we all felt was right for the company.

“The building offers the modern, connected environment that we need to thrive and offers great meeting facilities that we need for effective client meetings.

“With views of the Waterfront and gardens, shower facilities for staff cycling to work or running at lunchtime, it will be a much better environment for us.

“We look forward to enjoying our new working environment once we’re settled in.”

Business space at IP-City Centre has been provided by Ipswich Borough Council since 2004.

The centre has 50,000 square feet of space.

The modern building offers two floors of business space, including a mix of high-quality office suites, flexible conference facilities, meeting rooms, and a fully-staffed reception area.

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Councillor David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “IP-City Centre is an ideal base for businesses to operate in the town, or to hire for professional use as it is a short walk from Ipswich railway station, with easy A14 and town centre access near the beautiful waterfront area.

“I’m so pleased that we welcome IJYI as the final tenant to this building. As a forward-thinking tech firm, they are just the type of company to really thrive here and we wish them well in their new Ipswich base.”