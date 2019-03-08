Ipswich care homes sold in £13m deal

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker.

Two care homes on the outskirts of Ipswich have been sold for £12.9m.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker. Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker.

Real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre.

MORE: Is this Suffolk B&B the best in the UK?

The firm will be leasing the care homes out to specialist health and social care provider Optima Care - with initial rent set at £950,000.

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal.Picture: GREGG BROWN Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal.Picture: GREGG BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Baylham Care Centre, in Upper Street, is a 55-bed purpose-built care home which is currently rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

While Barham Care Centre, near Claydon, has a 43-bed capacity as was rated a Good during its latest Ofsted Inspection.

In 2017, the care home was extended by 17 bedrooms and there is an opportunity to further expand the site.

An Impact Healthcare REIT spokesman added: "There is a further asset management opportunity to extend the home through building 21 new bedrooms with full bathrooms, while removing 11 bedrooms in the existing single storey extension, adding a net 10 bedrooms to the home."