Ipswich care homes sold in £13m deal

PUBLISHED: 15:13 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 13 August 2019

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker.

Two care homes on the outskirts of Ipswich have been sold for £12.9m.

Real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre.

The firm will be leasing the care homes out to specialist health and social care provider Optima Care - with initial rent set at £950,000.

Baylham Care Centre, in Upper Street, is a 55-bed purpose-built care home which is currently rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

While Barham Care Centre, near Claydon, has a 43-bed capacity as was rated a Good during its latest Ofsted Inspection.

In 2017, the care home was extended by 17 bedrooms and there is an opportunity to further expand the site.

An Impact Healthcare REIT spokesman added: "There is a further asset management opportunity to extend the home through building 21 new bedrooms with full bathrooms, while removing 11 bedrooms in the existing single storey extension, adding a net 10 bedrooms to the home."

