'All the hard work paid off': Takeaway's boost after award recognition

A family-run Indian takeaway celebrated for its community efforts is encouraging other businesses to let people know they're "good at what they do".

Shahid Shaheen, 52, the owner of Indian Village Takeaway in Ipswich, won the Community Business of the Year award at the Suffolk BME Business Awards in 2019.

In the run up to this year's awards, previous winners are speaking about the impact it has had on them to encourage businesses to put their nominations in.

Indian Village Takeaway has been operating for 25 years, serving Indian food and helping the local community.

Mr Shaheen said: “This business is my life. Everybody who works with me has love and passion for what we do.

Owner Shahin with chef Islam Mia. Indian Village takeaway in Ipswich won an award last year for best takeaway - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“At the end of the day, we're just trying to give all of our customers good service and delicious food.”

Mr Shaheen said he cannot compliment his team enough as they support him in every aspect of the business.

He said: “During the pandemic, I wanted to close the place as I was scared of the whole situation with Covid.

“My staff said to me that they want to stay open and can run the business for me. Of course, I stayed with them.”

The takeaway owner said that the customers are his priority.

Once, on a very busy day, when they were not able to take more orders, Mr Shaheen got a phone call from his regular customer, whose mother was struggling to get a meal delivered.

He said: “This elderly lady needed food, but no one wanted to deliver orders to her flat.

“When I heard that, we just picked a meal and gave it to her as soon as possible.”

Mr Shaheen said that the dishes he serves are based on high-quality ingredients and spices.

The owner who runs the place with his two sons even grows his own herbs to give his customers “a bit of freshness."

Mr Shaheen, who was nominated for the Suffolk BME Business Awards by his friend, said that he did not expect to win.

He said: “I was very surprised when I heard that I won the competition.

“Many customers rang us to congratulate and say that we deserve it. It was very nice.

“I felt like all the hard work has paid off.”

Mr Shaheen now encourages other business owners to take part in the competition and let people know that “you are good at what you do”.

Nominations for the Suffolk BME Business Awards 2022 are open until October 16.

