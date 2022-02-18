News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Under offer Inkerman to be retained 'as a pub'

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:30 AM February 18, 2022
The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019. Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

The Inkerman pub in Norwich Road was listed for sale in January 2022 - Credit: Archant

An offer has been made on The Inkerman, in Ipswich, with a view to keep running it as a pub. 

The Inkerman, in Norwich Road, was listed for sale last month. 

Offers in the region of £300,000 were being considered by Admiral Taverns, who were selling the venue with vacant possession. 

In an update, Everard Cole's Gareth Hatton confirmed that the Inkerman is currently under offer. 

He said: "There was a significant amount of interest and an offer has been secured in excess of the asking price to an operator who will be retaining the property as a pub." 

It was a priority of the estate agent to ensure the property would continue to be used as a "licensed establishment" and a covenant was in place to restrict building residential property on part of the site.

The pub boasts an open plan bar, carvery unit, enclosed patio courtyard and barn unit that has been used for functions, live bands and sporting events.

